Security Called In for James Harden 7231 Miles Away From Home After Fake Transformation Reports

For several stars in the NBA, the offseason provides them with an opportunity to spread the love for the game. James Harden and Adidas have had this tradition for the past few years. The Beard has visited China thrice over the span of the last six years. Still, the people there can’t get enough of him. The announcement for his ‘UNO’ tour broke the internet. But that was only a teaser.

As part of the tour, the Clippers guard landed in Guangzhou, his first destination. And it got chaotic to say the least. Fans have always shown James Harden maddening love when he visits China. So it wasn’t really a surprise. An X post from Legion Hoops shows just how much China admires his arrival each year.

From the moment he got out of his car, fans started chanting. James Harden acknowledged them, and the noise only grew louder. The walk from the lobby to the elevator looked like a scene out of a movie. Harden, the VIP was swarmed with cameras, a security crew, and a horde of fans longing to get a glimpse or even some memorabilia from the Beard.

The crazy part? This was expected.

Harden has made it an annual practice to visit China for the past three years. There’s something about the people and it’s culture that draws NBA players. Recently, even Ja Morant was moved by the outpour of love he received from the people as part of Nike’s ‘Make Them Watch’ tour. James Harden, though, has become accustomed to it.

The only anticipation is what fans can expect from his visit. A few years ago, it became controversial. Harden openly called out Philadelphia 76ers Daryl Morey, calling him a “liar”. However, this time around it’s different. It’s bound to make headlines, but for a much more positive reason.

James Harden and Lacy take on China

Amongst the many wild expectations from Harden’s arrival in Guangzhou was a new look. Many on X must have seen the post. Harden in a Clippers jersey without his signature beard. Well, that wasn’t true as seen from his arrival. But the ‘UNO tour’ still has surprises. With the fast rise of the streaming world, Adidas, too is catching up.

James Harden won’t be alone on this tour. He will be joined by infamous Twitch streamer Lacy for a trip that blends basketball with the streaming world.

Nick Fosco, also known as Lucy, is an infamous Twitch streamer with an audience of 1.7 million. He became popular for his ties with Faze, but mainly for his ability to shoot the basketball. Now, it all comes together with one of the most decorated scorers in NBA history. The announcement had his fans excited and is another example of the growing power of streaming.

Previously, Kai Cenat got the opportunity to host a live podcast with the likes of LeBron James and Victor Wembanyama. IShowSpeed visited Greece and spent time with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Now, James Harden and Adidas are adopting the same model. Likewise, the expectations are high as fans get a closer look at their favorite NBA star.

