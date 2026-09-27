Security Footage of Isaiah Stewart Punching Suns Player Finally Unveiled That Resulted in Suspension

More than two years after the incident, security footage of Isaiah Stewart’s altercation with Drew Eubanks has surfaced online. The video shows the Detroit Pistons’ big man confronting the Phoenix Suns’ center in the Footprint Center tunnel before their February 14, 2024 game.

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The confrontation happened just hours before the two teams were scheduled to play in Phoenix. The NBA later said Stewart “punched and pushed” Eubanks before security stepped in and separated the players. Eubanks gave his version of the incident afterward, saying, “Just walking in and words were said and got sucker punched and security stepped in and that was it.”

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The footage gives a clearer look at the physical exchange that led to the league’s disciplinary action. Stewart was not available for the game because he was already dealing with an ankle injury, while Eubanks went on to play that night.

Isaiah Stewart Was Suspended Three Games After the Altercation

The incident also led to legal consequences for Stewart. Phoenix police arrested him that day and issued a citation for misdemeanor assault. The charge was later dismissed before his scheduled court appearance.

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The NBA handled the matter separately. Eight days after the altercation, Stewart received a three-game suspension without pay. He missed Detroit’s games against the Pacers, Magic, and Knicks before returning against the Chicago Bulls on February 27.

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The Suns also released a statement at the time calling the incident “unprovoked” and expressing support for Eubanks.

Stewart addressed the situation publicly after serving his suspension, apologizing to his teammates and the organization.

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“First and foremost, I apologize to my teammates, just the organization. I always want to represent the organization in great fashion.”

The newly surfaced video adds another layer to an incident that had previously been seen mainly through reports, statements and accounts from the players involved.

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Stewart had already been involved in several heated moments earlier in his career. In 2021, he was suspended two games after charging toward LeBron James following a collision that left Stewart bleeding. He was also ejected in 2023 after shoving Patrick Beverley during a confrontation.

Eubanks, meanwhile, played through the incident on the night it happened, finishing with six points and eight rebounds for Phoenix.

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For Stewart, the footage doesn’t rewrite the story, but it does finally put a visual to an incident that had remained largely unseen since 2024.