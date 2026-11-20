The Warriors lost five in a row in a historically difficult stretch. It ranked among the more challenging periods under Steve Kerr. And the Thursday night frustration revealed the mood in the locker room. Several Dubs players confronted a courtside spectator following their 126–98 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. A viral postgame video captured Georges Niang shouting at someone in the front row, with teammates gathering around him as the exchange escalated.

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Arena security and game officials had to intervene, bringing an ugly end to an already disastrous night for Golden State.

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Footage shared on X shows Niang approaching the courtside seats near the Warriors’ bench and yelling, “Yo, who the f**k are you talking to?!” De’Anthony Melton and Brandon Williams were among the teammates who walked over with him. Yaxel Lendeborg and Gary Payton II were among those who joined them.

The incident reportedly began when a spectator heckled the Warriors throughout the closing minutes, according to a fan. Arena security intervened after the final buzzer. The taunts continued, prompting the Warriors bench to approach the front row after the final buzzer.

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However, the taunts allegedly continued, prompting the Warriors bench to approach the front row after the final buzzer.

Referees and security personnel stepped between the players and the spectator, directing the Warriors’ group toward the locker-room tunnel. The quick intervention prevented any physical escalation. The NBA and the Grizzlies had not issued an official statement on potential disciplinary action at the time the video surfaced.

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However, fans online say that the heckler won’t return to an NBA game anytime soon.

The exchange also came after a difficult stretch for Niang and his teammates. The Warriors had arrived in Memphis on a five-game road trip that ended without a single victory.

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The defeat dropped the Warriors to 8–8, undoing much of the momentum they had built during an encouraging start to the season.

More troubling was the manner of the defeat.

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Memphis handed the Warriors its fourth consecutive loss by at least 20 points, extending a run that had already produced three games without reaching 100 points. The Warriors’ struggles had become a recurring problem. And the confrontation offered another glimpse of the locker room mood.

Injuries pushed the Warriors into deep pit

The 126–98 defeat completed a 0–5 road trip that began with Golden State at 8–3 and riding an eight-game winning streak. The team has since fallen to 8–8 and 10th in the Western Conference.

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Last night’s result also produced a rare stretch of four consecutive games scoring fewer than 100 points while losing by at least 20. They also matched the franchise record for consecutive 20-point defeats, set during the 1997–98 season.

The four losses came against San Antonio (123–85), New Orleans (115–94), Dallas (116–94), and Memphis (126–98). Across that stretch, the Warriors’ offense has struggled to generate reliable scoring, while opponents have repeatedly pulled away by exploiting the team’s depleted rotation.

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Stephen Curry’s absence has been central to the downfall.

He suffered a right oblique injury during the road-trip opener against Houston. It left the Warriors without their leading scorer and the offensive gravity that shapes their attack. Curry was averaging 27.8 points per game before the injury and is not expected to be re-evaluated until around Thanksgiving.

The injury list extends well beyond Curry. Jimmy Butler III is recovering from an ACL tear. He is targeting a January or February return, while Moses Moody is expected to remain out until December or January as he recovers from a patellar tendon injury. Kristaps Porzingis has stepped away from basketball due to ongoing health issues and is not with the team.

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That leaves Steve Kerr trying to find workable combinations with a roster missing several key contributors. Golden State has used multiple starting lineups in 16 games, placing additional responsibility on younger players such as Yaxel Lendeborg.

For now, the Memphis confrontation remains the most visible expression of a difficult stretch. The Warriors must address their on-court problems while the league’s response to the post-game exchange remains unclear.

Whether the incident leads to any disciplinary action, the Warriors will need more than a return home to reverse the slide.