Security Gets Involved to Save Ex-Warriors Star After LeBron James Shrug Goes Wrong

Fans and NBA players have a weird relationship sometimes. Yes, most fans love the players for putting their bodies through the wringer to give them iconic, unforgettable moments. Yet, some fans forget that players are humans too, as they cross the line. Well, a former NBA player had such a run-in with fans in the latter category, as doing the LeBron James went horribly wrong for him.

Yes, we’re talking about Sacramento Kings legend, DeMarcus Cousins. After playing his final NBA game in 2022, the big man bounced around for a bit before settling in Puerto Rico to play for the Gauyanabo. But that’s not what we’re here to talk about today. No, instead, we’re going to focus on the now-viral video of fans chucking beer at the former Golden State Warriors star.

See, after getting ejected from a game, Cousins decided to showboat a little. He flexed a few times, doing the LeBron James shrug while making his way to the tunnel. But the fans in attendance didn’t appreciate this in the slightest and promptly chucked their beers at him. This, in turn, made Cousins crash out, and he had to be held back by security. He looked irate as he thrashed around, but to no avail! His wild gesturing wasn’t enough to stop the fans, and the onslaught of drinks continued till DeMarcus went through the doors.

AD

(THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY…)