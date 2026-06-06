Security Imposes Ban on Watch Parties for Donald Trump’s NBA Finals Visit

Donald Trump sat courtside for years at Madison Square Garden before becoming the US President. Over the 90s and early to mid 2000s, he sat courtside cheering for his hometown team, the New York Knicks. He last appeared at MSG in 2014. But now, as the Knicks lead the San Antonio Spurs 2-0 in the NBA Finals, the president will attend Game 3 next week. And therefore, local and federal officials are planning to go all out with security measures.

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Trump will travel to New York City on Monday to attend the Knicks vs Spurs Game 3 of the NBA Finals on James Dolan’s invitation. “The security footprint will look very different from the first two games of the series in San Antonio, with hundreds of U.S. Secret Service officers and agents deployed on Monday, along with thousands of New York Police Department personnel,” according to reports from CBS News

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Meanwhile, authorities will enforce a complete security lockdown around Madison Square Garden. Authorities will seal off the surrounding area, prohibiting public watch parties within the secured zone. They will also block all vehicular access to the restricted zone. For security reasons, the authorities will ban pedestrian access through the security perimeter. A point to note here is that the area is one of Midtown Manhattan’s busiest corridors.

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Officials will shut down sections of Seventh and Eighth Avenues as part of the security plan. Security personnel will admit only fans with valid tickets into the arena. MSG security will screen attendees using protocols similar to TSA checkpoints at airports. Meanwhile, authorities are banning bags inside the arena. Fans must leave purses, backpacks, and tote bags behind, as they will not be permitted inside.

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Entry screenings begin at 6:30 p.m., giving fans time before tipoff. They have advised attendees to show up early to keep lines moving smoothly. Security teams will rely on dozens of metal detectors, each capable of checking hundreds of people every hour, to manage the massive crowd expected inside the arena. Meanwhile, trains at Penn Station beneath Madison Square Garden will continue to run normally, and authorities do not expect the heightened security operation to affect service.

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It’s important to understand why the security around Donald Trump seems more rigid than before. Officials have ramped up measures for Trump’s NBA Finals appearance because his protection detail has faced heightened concerns in recent years. Authorities increased precautions after two assassination attempts during the 2024 campaign and another alleged threat at last month’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Recent threats have forced officials to tighten security further.

Adam Silver’s thoughts on President Trump’s NBA Finals appearance

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver believes Trump’s attendance could emphasize what we have in common, not what pulls us apart. In fact, he is more than happy to have Donald Trump bring all the attention and more to the league.

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“Donald Trump, before he ever ran for office, he was a big Knicks fan. I was there at many Knicks games with him in the old days. He attended many of our drafts when they used to take place at Madison Square Garden.” Adam Silver told The Guardian.

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“We can emphasize what we have in common, not what pulls us apart,” Silver added. “We’re seeing that in New York, and I think President Trump is very much a New Yorker, and I’m thrilled that yet another New Yorker wants to participate in the enthusiasm and the joy around this Knicks team.”

He further acknowledged the added security for Donald Trump’s MSG appearance. “I think the fans are very understanding of that. I think they recognize that it adds to the bigness of the event,” Silver said. Meanwhile, Trump won’t be the only political leader in the arena. City mayor Zohran Mamdani also plans to attend the game, but reports say that he will be in a different area at MSG.

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So now, as the NBA Finals have reached New York City, one question comes to mind. That is, will the Knicks keep up with their postseason winning streak? Or will Victor Wembanyama and Co. finally break it? Well, President Trump will be present to witness the results as Madison Square Garden will turn into a fortress on Monday.