The sudden exit of a star player in potentially his last season and a fight with the coach is a rare occurrence. However, it has shockingly happened to both legendary Clippers star Chris Paul and now the Steelers’ star quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

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Ahead of the Steelers’ game against the Denver Broncos, Rodgers was suddenly benched despite coach Mike McCarthy previously revealing that he’d be a regular starter. Afterward, Rodgers went on The Pat McAfee Show and accused McCarthy of sleeping during team meetings. The result? The Steelers organization cut Rodgers shortly after his public accusations on The Pat McAfee Show.

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Chris Paul also appeared on the same episode moments before Rodgers’ bombshell revelation. He was asked whether similar benchings were common in the NBA. His response was hilarious and tragic at the same time. “You see what happened to me last year?” Paul joked.

When asked about similar benchings in the NBA, Paul joked about his own exit. While his quip was lighthearted, CP3’s subsequent comments revealed the deeper pain of his own exit.

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Paul went on to explain his take on Rodgers’ last-minute benching. He spoke from his own experiences as a veteran who was sent home from Atlanta during a road trip in the middle of the night by the Clippers.

“Man, it’s tough, especially given the existing history of the relationship. I think everything is going to be about the communication of how it went down, how it happened. Things happen. Everything is all about the betterment of the team, but the communication aspect is huge. Mine wasn’t the greatest.”

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It all makes sense: Rodgers is a first-ballot Hall of Famer, as Pat McAfee described him. CP3 is widely regarded as being on the same level in the NBA as well.

He was in his farewell season with the Clippers when fans and teammates were shocked by his exit. ESPN’s Shams Charania later reported that Chris Paul’s leadership style “clashed” with coach Tyronn Lue.

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In fact, the report suggested that Lue was not on speaking terms with Paul for weeks. The problem was with Paul being “vocal in holding management, coaches and players accountable, which the team felt became disruptive.”

Ultimately, he was let go, with Lue commenting that he just wasn’t a “good fit”. The sentence came as a shock to fans who’d watched Chris Paul spend seven seasons with the team.

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Alas, he’d been let go in 2025 after returning to the team for his last season and only playing 16 games. Paul was later traded to the Raptors, who waived him before he announced his retirement from the sport.

Later, in a conversation on the Build of Break podcast, Chris Paul called the situation one of the most “disrespectful things that I’ve endured.” When the Clippers tried to pay tribute to CP3 after his retirement, his wife had a cold response for them.

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Now, a similar situation has seemingly unfolded with NFL star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. However, the falling out between Rodgers and his team has been much more public than what Paul experienced with the Clippers. Rodgers was benched and then cut moments after airing his grievances on the Pat McAfee Show.

“At this point, I’m not going back to Pittsburgh,” Rodgers said. “That ship has definitely sailed.”

Rodgers publicly addressed the falling out and accused McCarthy of being constantly late to quarterback meetings and dozing off even after he arrived. In fact, the most bizarre accusation involved McCarthy breaking down the Steelers vs. Eagles halftime with the words “1, 2, 3, Packers!”

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In comparison, Chris Paul never came out with accusations before his exit. It was only afterwards that he started speaking out about his situation with the Clippers. However, in many ways, the exits mirror one another and show just how crucial player-coach relationships are, even at a personal level.