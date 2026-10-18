“Send Him The Bill”: Politicians Attack Victor Wembanyama For Supporting Protests That Took Ugly Turn In Paris

Victor Wembanyama did not just watch the French protests from a distance, he sent a message. The Spurs star grew up familiar with student blockades in France, so when mass protests broke out in September 2026, he stood with the students. But French politicians have not taken kindly to his support, and now the backlash is turning a basketball story into a political one.

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On October 17, 2026, the BBC and other outlets reported that the protests had taken an ugly turn. Fires were reportedly lit on the streets, and various shops were broken into. On the same day, Victor Wembanyama posted the famous ‘rabbit with a ticking clock’ meme on his X page, which specifically drew flak.

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“Send him the bill,” wrote the Deputy of the French National Assembly, Laure Lavalette, responding to his post.

The protests have grown significantly in the past few days, drawing strict action from the French authorities. Reports suggest that over 1,500 individuals have been arrested after the masses grew by a large scale, according to the French Interior Ministry.

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Naturally, a celebrity speaking about the protests has all eyes on them. The Mayor of the French city of Nice also called for Wembanyama to be condemned.

“French celebrities like the basketball player Victor Wembanyama, who called for supporting the riots of October 17, bear a historic responsibility. They must be condemned,” he wrote on X.

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The meme Victor Wembanyama posted on X had no caption. The post did not mention France or the protests. It was its timing that had fans and politicians alike convinced it was about the mass protests that turned violent.

That being said, context is crucial. Victor Wembanyama has openly supported the students and their cause. After the San Antonio Spurs lost their preseason opener against the Hawks, he was asked about his stance by the press.

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“These are systemic inequalities – problems so deep-rooted that, in fact, I’m glad that high-school students and young people in general are speaking up,” he said in response.

“I hear them, ​and I support them, and I hope the people at the very top will ​do the same.” He added. Earlier, Wembanyama had posted images of his Summer in France. When a fan asked him whether he’d join the protests if he could, his answer was “I would love to.”

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The Spurs star grew up schooling in Nanterre. He has seen things before and claimed that he had the “chance to escape this system.” Wembanyama strongly holds that he lucked out to a certain extent. Not all the students can escape said system, which is why he’d like to lend them his support.

The protests in France broke out over poor facilities in schools and staffing issues. Schools reportedly faced a chronic lack of teachers, which often left students without a teacher for extended periods of time.

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As a result, students and teachers in a high school in Créteil walked out and blockaded the school. Similar actions soon spread, and it became a widespread cultural movement in France.

However, in the past few days, the protests have turned aggressive as the world’s eyes are on France. Complex reported that luxury stores like Apple and Louis Vuitton were looted during the protests. Other outlets reported that vehicles and historical sites were set ablaze and damaged during the protests.

Victor Wembanyama has not personally responded to the politicians as of the time of writing. He has also yet to comment on the current state of the student-led movement.