Seth Curry Calls Out Warriors’ Baffling Roster Situation Amid Stephen Curry’s Absence vs Suns

Maybe Dub Nation’s fears when the NBA schedule was announced were not unfounded. Steve Kerr had previously warned that Stephen Curry would not play every game, which was the case in the second game of a back-to-back tonight. The Golden State Warriors travelled to Phoenix with a 0-2 start to the 2026-27 season and severely shorthanded. It went about as well as fans and analysts could predict. And perhaps another Curry foreshadowed Kerr’s measures were too risky.

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Veteran NBA guard Seth Curry openly questioned the Warriors’ roster situation on social media as the team grappled with severe personnel shortages during the opening week of the season. It comes after Graham Ike, who is on a two-way contract, got his first career start against the Memphis Grizzlies on October 23.

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“With all due respect to Ike. A 2-way starting for the dubs in game 2 is tough,” Steph’s younger brother wrote on Threads.

While Curry’s post referred to Ike’s sudden promotion to the starting frontcourt alongside Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Yaxel Lendeborg, and Brandin Podziemski in Friday’s home opener against the Memphis Grizzlies, the roster strain escalated sharply on Saturday night against the Phoenix Suns. With Curry rested for knee injury management following Friday’s loss, the Warriors entered Phoenix missing a staggering portion of their payroll.

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San Francisco Chronicle Warriors reporter Luca Evans highlighted the financial impact, sharing the official injury report. Steph Curry, Podziemski, Al Horford, Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody and Kristaps Porzingis were listed as out, Green was doubtful, and Charles Bassey was questionable.

“Not that anyone’s counting, but this is a combined $192.1 million listed as out/doubtful in Phoenix tonight for the #Warriors. Or, roughly 76% of their total cap allocations. Not great, Bob,” he ominously reported before the game.

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The official starting lineup against the Suns featured Graham Ike, Gui Santos, Yaxel Lendeborg, Brandon Williams, and Will Richard.

Ike, who went undrafted out of Gonzaga before signing a two-way deal with the Warriors in September, remained in the starting lineup for the second consecutive night against Phoenix. Alongside fellow rookie Yaxel Lendeborg, the franchise marked the first rookie duo to start a home opener for the Warriors since the 1970–71 season.

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As much as it’s a milestone for the rookies, Seth Curry underlined the other side of it. His own NBA future remains uncertain after his first season as Steph’s teammate, in which injuries limited him to 10 games and the brothers played just three games together. He is currently a free agent.

Meanwhile, the Warriors’ biggest question mark remains Porzingis. He has not practiced or played this preseason as he deals with POTS, and ESPN’s Shams Charania reported this week that Golden State has started exploring trades for him. Porzingis signed a two-year, $40 million deal this offseason and is owed about $20 million this season.

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But until they resolve that situation, Kerr is working with what he has and preserving his veteran core.

Despite missing 76% of their salary cap allocations on the bench, the Dubs’ skeleton crew fought gamely at Mortgage Matchup Center before falling 131–122 to the Phoenix Suns.

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The loss dropped Golden State to 0-3, its first 0-3 start since 2007-08 and the first in Steph Curry’s entire NBA career, even though he sat this one out. Before this season, his worst start with the Warriors was 1-5 in 2019-20.

Devin Booker proved to be too much for the depleted Warriors defense, pouring in a game-high 43 points on 17-of-25 shooting.

Meanwhile, the Warriors leaned heavily on their young prospects. Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg turned in a stellar performance, tallying 26 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Veteran De’Anthony Melton added 25 points, including a personal 13-point run in the third quarter to keep the Warriors competitive.

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Ike recorded a double-double in his second NBA start, finishing with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Newly added guard Brandon Williams added 20 points. Bassey, who was questionable with right knee tendinopathy, was cleared before tip-off and made his season debut, finishing with 10 points and seven rebounds.

However, injuries continued to stack up for the Warriors. Gui Santos limped off the court late in the third quarter after sustaining a left leg injury and did not return.

Now sitting at 0–3 to start the campaign, the Warriors will travel to Denver to face the Nuggets on Monday, where the team hopes to welcome back key rotation pieces including Podziemski and Curry.