Seth Curry Net worth In 2025: All About Warriors Star’s Salary, NBA Contract, Career Earnings, and More

With Stephen Curry sidelined, the Warriors made sure they still had a Curry on the floor. They officially signed Seth Curry after that offseason rollercoaster, and it paid off immediately. The next day, Seth debuted against the OKC Thunder. Yes, the Warriors lost, but he delivered a solid showing. Amid all these to-and-fros, the bigger question is, with Steph sitting atop the league’s earnings, how does Seth Curry’s net worth compare?

What is Seth Curry’s net worth?

Seth Curry’s net worth in 2025 is $18 million. That was the figure reported in October, before the Warriors waived him first. It’s humble in comparison to Steph Curry’s $240 million empire, but nothing to be scoffed at either.

What is Seth Curry’s current contract with the Golden State Warriors?

The Warriors initially signed Seth to a 1-year contract on October 1. Before we could let the Curry brothers’ reunion on the same team sink in, they waived him on October 18. The plan was to create cap space for Jonathan Kuminga, Gary Payton II, Al Horford, and the like with the intention of re-signing Seth again in the regular season.

Now they’ve signed the free agent to a one-year contract for the rest of the season. The details weren’t disclosed, but it’s estimated he’d earn at least $2.7 million this season.

Seth Curry’s Career Earnings

Team Annual Salary Cleveland Cavaliers $28,834 Memphis Grizzlies $43,251 Phoenix Suns $48,028 Sacramento Kings $947,276 Portland Trail Blazers $2,795,000 Dallas Mavericks $15,404,213 Philadelphia 76ers $13,258,958 Brooklyn Nets $11,279,662 Charlotte Hornets $4,821,012 All teams combined* $51,629,064

*A few teams/data aren’t added to the table.

Seth Curry’s college and professional career

Seth appeared in 68 games, started 14 of those, with the Charlotte Hornets last season, averaging 6.5 points and 1.7 rebounds in 15.6 minutes per contest while hitting a league-best 45.6% from 3-point range (83-of-182). That outdid his own brother, even if he had been in his brother’s shadow, so his career was vastly overlooked.

Dell Curry’s younger son attended Charlotte Christian School. He averaged 22.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists while shooting 52 percent from the field.

As a freshman at Liberty University, he led all freshmen nationally in average points per game scored with 20.2 a game. He transferred to Duke the next season, where he was Kyrie Irving’s teammate. It was with the Blue Devils that Seth was making career highs like 22 and 31-point games.

He went undrafted in the 2013 draft, but the Warriors picked him up and sent him to the G-League. He hopped between the Santa Cruz Warriors and NBA teams since then, before playing with his brother for the first time. They’re yet to suit up together, though. Steph will be re-evaluated in a week. Fingers crossed the Curry brothers are on the floor together for the first time in their careers then.