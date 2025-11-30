Seth Curry Signing With the Warriors Puts Fan Favorite, 3 Others in Trade Jeopardy

The Golden State Warriors may have just one Curry on the roster right now, but that wasn’t how things were meant to go. The team signed Stephen Curry’s brother, Seth, to a training camp deal only to waive him 21 days later, a move that left fans stunned and disappointed. Yet hope is creeping back in, as ESPN’s Shams Charania reports a possible reunion in the coming weeks.

“Seth Curry intends to re-sign with the Golden State Warriors on Monday to a deal for the remainder of the season, sources tell ESPN. Curry – who shot an NBA-best 45.6% from 3-point range in 2024-25 – joins older brother Stephen on the Warriors for his 12th season in the league,” Charania has reported recently.

This is huge, as the Warriors were expected to land the veteran guard with the hopes of improving their perimeter shooting. But, unfortunately, they couldn’t because they acquired Al Horford through their taxpayer MLE, which hard-capped them at the second apron for the 2025-26 season. Naturally, they had no other choice but to wait until November 11th to re-sign Seth Curry officially.

Now, as that date has passed, the storied franchise can finally go through with this deal and bring in Steph Curry’s brother on their roster. The 35-year-old could be a valuable addition to the Dubs, given his elite three-point shooting. Last season, Curry averaged 6.5 points per game along with 1.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists while shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 45.6 percent from deep playing for the Charlotte Hornets.

While this is great news for Stephen Curry and the Warriors, it’s poised to create roster congestion at the guard and small forward positions. That’s because now with Seth Curry in the picture, Golden State has the likes of Will Richard, Moses Moody, Gary Payton II, and Buddy Hield all competing for minutes against each other, putting a few of their futures at risk.

Seth Curry’s arrival might put a few players’ futures in danger

It goes without saying that Steve Kerr will have to decide on a few of his guards and forwards’ futures. The Golden State Warriors have far more players in a couple of positions than they require, especially with the arrival of sharpshooter Seth Curry. Now the question is who the guards and small forwards are that Kerr can actually cut loose.

Well, rookie Will Richard has been impressive so far in the campaign. He’s averaging 8.4 points along with 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists. So, he could be safe from this cost-cutting. More so, with him being on a rookie deal and a fan favorite, of course. However, the same cannot be said for the other players in question.

Starting off with Moses Moody, the 23-year-old is currently in the first year of his three-year $37.5 million deal with the franchise. Although he could fetch the Dubs some good value, Kerr would probably be more than happy to keep him around. But, you never know, a good deal might just change the championship-winning head coach’s and the front office’s mind.

Imago Mar 10, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) reacts after scoring against the Portland Trail Blazers during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

Nonetheless, that leaves us with Gary Payton II and Buddy Hield, who might be at the highest risk of getting shipped. While Payton II is just a one-year deal, Hield, even though he has multiple years left on his contract, given his age, might be someone whom the Warriors would be willing to give up if the right deal knocks at their door.

Although these are mere speculations for now, they might soon become a reality. That’s because the Warriors are reportedly open to trading Kuminga. This means that they can use the surplus options at these positions to match salaries. In fact, they could also be used as a pot sweetener to acquire a player who would improve their roster in exchange for Jonathan Kuminga.

Now, will this actually happen or not? Only time will tell, as we first await the franchise’s official confirmation on their new signing.