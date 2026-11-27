Although his time with the Los Angeles Lakers did not last long, this 7-foot center has already found another NBA opportunity just over two weeks after being waived.

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According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Memphis Grizzlies are signing Lawson Lovering on a 10-day contract through the NBA’s injury hardship exception. A familiar organization has taken a chance on Lovering while dealing with injury issues.

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Lovering reunites with the Grizzlies as a big man who previously played for their G League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle, and briefly appeared for the NBA team last season.

There is also an interesting connection between Lovering’s latest move and his departure from Los Angeles. The Lakers signed Carson Cooper to a two-way contract after waiving Lovering, and Cooper had previously held a two-way deal with Memphis. In a matter of weeks, the two teams have effectively exchanged their young centers.

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Lovering signed a two-way contract with the Lakers on October 28. However, he had limited opportunity in Los Angeles. He appeared in only two regular-season games before the team waived him on November 10.

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The decision was primarily a roster move rather than a reflection of a major setback in his development. Los Angeles needed a two-way spot to bring in Cooper, a 6-foot-11 center who had opened the season with Memphis.

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The Lakers officially announced Cooper’s signing and Lovering’s departure on the same day. Cooper had appeared in one game for the Grizzlies after signing his original two-way deal with the team to begin the 2026-27 season.

Memphis had previously signed Cooper to a two-way contract on September 29, making the subsequent moves an unusual bit of roster movement between the two franchises. The Grizzlies waived Cooper on November 7, the Lakers picked him up three days later, and Lovering eventually found his way back to Memphis.

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Before joining Los Angeles, Lovering had already built a connection with the Grizzlies organization. He played 30 games for the Memphis Hustle in the 2025-26 G League season, averaging 7.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks while shooting 59.2% from the field.

He also appeared in two NBA games for Memphis last season, recording averages of 7.0 points and 7.5 rebounds in 24.5 minutes per game. That experience gives the Grizzlies some familiarity with what he can provide.

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Memphis’ decision to bring Lovering back comes as the team tries to navigate a difficult stretch of injuries. Rookie Cameron Boozer is expected to miss at least four weeks with a right ankle injury, while Jerami Grant is sidelined by a calf injury and GG Jackson II underwent surgery to repair a broken fifth metatarsal in his left foot.

Scotty Pippen Jr. is also out with a back injury, adding to the team’s list of players expected to miss multiple weeks. Meanwhile, centers Zach Edey and Isaiah Stewart have dealt with their own injury concerns, leaving Memphis in need of additional frontcourt depth.

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The injuries to several players helped the Grizzlies qualify for the NBA’s hardship exception, allowing them to add another player on a 10-day contract.

Lovering offers immediate size and another interior option. At 7 feet tall, he can provide rebounding, rim protection, and a physical presence around the basket while Memphis manages its available big men. His previous experience with the Hustle also means he is already familiar with the organization and its system.

The center has continued playing in the G League while waiting for another NBA opportunity. In four appearances with the Hustle this season, he averaged nine points, 5.3 rebounds, and a block per game.

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The 10-day deal gives Lovering a chance to prove he can contribute at the NBA level while Memphis gets some much-needed depth during its injury problems. For a player who was recently cut by the Lakers, returning to a familiar organization could provide the opportunity he needs to extend his stay in the league.