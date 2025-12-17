7 Issues Adam Silver Addressed During NBA Cup Media Appearance Feat. Injuries, Terry Rozier, Expansion and More

The NBA Cup is Adam Silver’s vision through and through, a commissioner who loves tournaments and is always looking for ways to add life to the calendar. Spotting a lull early in the season, Silver turned it into a made-for-views spectacle, one designed to stand tall against the NFL’s fall dominance.

Launched in 2023, the Cup gave November and December fresh purpose, and this year wrapped its third chapter with the Knicks beating the Spurs 124–113 to claim the trophy.

And before it all came to a close in Las Vegas, Silver made sure to speak to the fans, the players, and the league watching it unfold.

Adam Silver’s NBA Cup media address: A look at the key points

The NBA Cup numbers gave Adam Silver plenty to smile about. The semifinals on Prime Video averaged 1.67 million viewers, a 14% jump from last year, even in the platform’s first season as an NBA partner.

Social media told an even louder story. Saturday’s doubleheader exploded with a 126% year-over-year increase, crossing 400 million views across platforms.

Silver also hinted at big changes for future NBA Cup Championship games, including the possibility of moving games to unique venues, like college arenas. “We’re talking with Amazon Prime about whether it makes sense to maybe go to some unique locations for the final game,” he said, adding that the idea came from Amazon, who suggested “storied college arenas.”

Silver made it clear the league is just exploring options and keeping the plan flexible as part of its new media rights deal. With semifinal games set to move to the No. 1 seed home sites starting next season, the traditional final four in Las Vegas format was already set to change in 2026.

Silver also opened up about Chris Paul’s sudden exit from the Clippers, admitting he found out the same way most fans did, by checking his phone. “I was dismayed just for everyone involved,” Silver said, noting his close personal relationship with Paul from their years working together during CP3’s time as Players Association president.

With Paul already announcing this as his final season, Silver added, “I would love to see him finish off the season on another team… I’d love to see him finish strong.” He stressed that he hasn’t questioned the Clippers or spoken with owner Steve Ballmer, calling it “an unfortunate situation” and saying his focus is now on Paul’s future.

Another major topic was the WNBA’s ongoing labor talks, which Silver said he is watching “very closely.” He confirmed that both he and Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum are ready to step in if needed and said he’s “optimistic” a deal will be reached. Silver acknowledged that WNBA players deserve significantly higher pay based on the league’s growth.

He proposed increases like a $1 million max base salary and an average salary near $500,000. Still, he emphasized that reaching an agreement will take compromise, saying it’s now about finding “a meeting of the minds.”

Silver also spoke about Terry Rozier’s situation, calling it “an unprecedented situation” and admitting, “There’s no obvious solution here.” Rozier can’t play and isn’t being paid, but his $26.6 million contract still counts, using up about 17% of Miami’s cap space, with the money parked in an interest-bearing account.

The Heat also still owe Charlotte a first-round pick in 2027 or 2028, and Silver said the league is exploring possible relief. “I’m incredibly sympathetic to the Heat,” he added, while acknowledging there’s no easy fix right now.

What did Adam Silver say about injuries?

Silver pushed back on the idea that injuries are spiraling out of control, saying the league’s data tells a different story. “We have to be true to the data,” Silver said, adding, “It’s frustrating, but I do think we have to be true to what the evidence is rather than create a narrative that injuries are up.”

According to the NBA, the total number of injuries is actually at a three-year low. However, there’s a catch that fans feel more directly; games missed because of those injuries are up nearly 30%, climbing from 1,579 in 2023–24 to 2,062 this season.

Silver believes the issue isn’t as simple as cutting games. Many injuries are happening early in the season, which points to bigger problems like recovery time and spacing between games. “I do think we have to look at the schedule,” he said, noting that players need more rest between games and a real offseason.

Still, he warned that shortening the season comes with “huge economic consequences.” More rest, not fewer games, may be the middle ground, especially as added events like the NBA Cup increase workload.

Load management sounds smart on paper, but the NBA’s own 10-year study suggests it doesn’t prevent injuries. Tracking 150 top players each season, the league found no link between skipping games and staying healthier, even during tight schedules.

That thinking echoes old-school voices like Michael Jordan, who believed playing through the grind mattered.

Is the NBA expanding soon? Know Adam Silver’s answer

Silver made it clear that NBA expansion is no longer just talk. He confirmed the league is actively evaluating new markets. After nearly five years of speculation, he said the NBA expects to decide sometime in 2026 whether to move forward with domestic expansion.

That would potentially take the league from 30 teams to 32. If expansion does happen, Seattle and Las Vegas remain the heavy favorites.

Seattle, having lost the SuperSonics nearly two decades ago, and Las Vegas becoming a familiar NBA hub through Summer League and now the NBA Cup final. “I don’t have any doubt that Las Vegas could support a team,” he said.

Silver also revealed how the league is approaching the process behind the scenes. “We’re casting a very, very wide net right now,” he said, explaining that interested groups are being asked to meet with the league’s bankers and lay out their vision, resources, and long-term plans.

Those conversations are expected to deepen by January, setting the stage for more serious talks.

At the same time, Silver hinted that news could arrive as soon as next month about the NBA’s partnership with FIBA and plans for a European league, fitting with regular-season games set for Berlin and London.