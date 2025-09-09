7 NBA Stars Help Josh Giddey Escape Protest After Bulls Contract Extension

The NBA offseason is always packed with surprises, but few deals have sparked as much debate as Josh Giddey’s four-year, $100 million extension with the Chicago Bulls. Coming off a season that saw flashes of brilliance, resilience through injury, and undeniable growth, Giddey’s new contract feels like a defining moment not just for him, but for the Bulls’ rebuild. Fans and analysts alike are split—some are applauding the move, while others question whether this is too steep a price for a player still refining his game. But before diving into the numbers and reactions, let’s rewind a bit and explore what led to this contract becoming one of the most talked-about deals of the offseason.

When Josh Giddey arrived in Chicago after being traded from Oklahoma City for Alex Caruso, expectations were modest at best. His inconsistent shooting and defensive lapses in OKC had critics skeptical of his potential. Yet, over the course of the 2024-25 season, Giddey proved that his value wasn’t just in scoring—it was in how he connected the dots for his team.

In 70 games, Giddey averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game—career highs across multiple categories. His ability to fill the stat sheet didn’t stop there. He recorded seven triple-doubles, second only to Michael Jordan’s record for a single season with the Bulls, and showcased versatility few young guards possess. His post-All-Star performance further solidified his importance, averaging 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 9.3 assists, with shooting splits of 50% from the field and an impressive 45.7% from three.

The Bulls’ offense, which had been cluttered with overlapping ball-handlers, found a new rhythm after Zach LaVine’s trade. Josh Giddey became the offensive hub, shouldering more responsibility and lifting the team to a 17-10 record after the break. Even more impressive was his resilience—he played through a muscle tear in his right hand and still managed near triple-double averages, proving his leadership and grit.

But it wasn’t all smooth sailing. Early in the season, he struggled with usage and efficiency, ranking fourth behind LaVine, Coby White, and Nikola Vucevic. His defensive limitations were glaring, especially against quicker guards and elite scorers. And with OKC going on to win the NBA title, some fans questioned whether trading away Alex Caruso, a defensive stalwart, was a huge misstep.

So why the four-year, $100 million deal? On paper, it’s a bold bet—but when you break it down, it makes sense.

Initially, Giddey’s camp pushed for a five-year, $150 million deal, aligning with contracts like Orlando’s Jalen Suggs. The Bulls countered with a four-year, $88 million offer, citing concerns about his ceiling and defensive game. After months of back-and-forth, both sides compromised at $100 million fully guaranteed, averaging $25 million per year.

This amount locks Giddey in as the team’s highest-paid player while keeping flexibility for trades, given its lower AAV compared to other max deals. The Bulls’ prior commitment to Patrick Williams at $22 million AAV also shaped the negotiation, signaling that the franchise wasn’t looking to overextend financially.

Cap space also played a role—beyond Chicago, only Brooklyn had significant room, and other restricted free agents like Jonathan Kuminga and Quentin Grimes remained unsigned. In a tight market, Giddey’s decision to settle at $100 million reflects both the demand and the team’s commitment to him as a cornerstone.

Fan Reactions: Mixed Feelings, Real Concerns

As news of the extension spread, reactions poured in from fans and analysts. Here’s how they stack up—with context behind the comments:

“100M for Giddey is wild though, Bulls really betting on his upside. Talent is there no doubt yeah but the court of public opinion is gonna be just as tough as the games.” Fans acknowledge Josh Giddey’s potential but are wary of whether his inconsistencies justify the price. Despite averaging 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists, critics point to his defensive struggles and early-season inefficiencies as reasons for skepticism. Still, optimism remains that his late-season surge could be a sign of things to come.

“Eh, little too much but whatever.” Others are more forgiving, pointing out that Giddey’s achievements place him among elite company. He’s now one of just eight players in NBA history to average at least 14 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists per game, joining legends like Larry Bird and LeBron James. His improved 37.8% from three and career-best 105 made triples reinforce why the Bulls are investing in him.

“The eye test very clearly shows he’s not close to the level of these guys and probably never will be unless he becomes a legit elite off dribble scorer.” Critics worry that Giddey’s scoring ceiling is capped unless he develops elite off-the-dribble shooting. While his rebounding and passing are strengths, inconsistencies in scoring and defense raise questions about whether he can match MVP-level stars like Nikola Jokic or Luka Doncic.

“What was the point of overpaying him when nobody was going to pay him this?” Some point to the negotiation process, noting that Giddey initially sought a larger five-year, $150 million deal. With other teams lacking cap space and major suitors uninterested, accepting a four-year, $100 million contract appears practical rather than excessive.

“Is that what he wanted initially?” The question reflects frustration among fans who expected Giddey to hold out for a max contract. Yet, market realities left him with limited options, and securing a long-term deal—even if below his expectations—was a prudent move for both player and team.

With Josh Giddey’s extension now official, the Bulls are betting on him to lead their rebuild. His playmaking, versatility, and late-season surge provide hope that he can elevate the team back into playoff contention. But challenges remain—can he shore up his defense? Will he sustain his scoring efficiency? How well will he mesh with emerging young talents like Matas Buzelis and Noa Essengue?

One thing is certain: Josh Giddey’s new contract has put him in the spotlight. Whether it’s seen as a savvy long-term investment or a gamble that may backfire depends on how he performs under the weight of expectations.

One thing is certain: Josh Giddey's new contract has put him in the spotlight. Whether it's seen as a savvy long-term investment or a gamble that may backfire depends on how he performs under the weight of expectations.