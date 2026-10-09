7-Time NBA Champion Chooses Fever Star Over A’ja Wilson as WNBA MVP

A’ja Wilson became peerless after achieving something no one had. She became the first five-time WNBA MVP, winning the award a second consecutive time in 2026. However, for NBA legend Robert Horry, someone else takes the cake.

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“I know A’ja is the best player in the league,” Horry admitted in a recent episode of the Big Shot Bob podcast. “To me, I had to go with Kelsey Mitchell. The way she’s played for Indiana, the way she’s shooting the ball, you know, you wouldn’t even know she’s on that team because of Caitlin Clark.”

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Kelsey Mitchell was instrumental to the Indiana Fever’s effort in 2026. She averaged 24.7 points, 2.8 assists, and 1.7 rebounds per game. Mitchell even set the WNBA record for most 3-pointers made during the regular season at 135.

Imago INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MAY 22: Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell 0 in action during a WNBA, Basketball Damen, USA game between the Golden State Valkyries and the Indiana Fever on May 22, 2026 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire WNBA: MAY 22 Golden State Valkyries at Indiana Fever EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon052226046

Due to her performance and those of other stars such as Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston, the Fever made the playoffs. They were the sixth seed, and their first assignment was none other than the defending champions, the Las Vegas Aces.

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Ultimately, the Fever lost the playoffs, but Mitchell had a brilliant season, even averaging 20.3 PPG in the playoffs. Horry explained exactly why he picked her as his favorite over MVP A’ja Wilson.

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“But I just thought that was kind of special in the sense that she’s working that hard to get a degree and all the adversity she had to go through in Indiana playing behind the well-known, but I just, it’s just a great season.”

Robert Horry’s take is one that considers the player’s personal life. Yes, A’ja Wilson dominated the court. However, Kelsey Mitchell fought through a personal crisis while working on a PhD, all at the same time.

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A’ja Wilson averaged 26.2 points in the regular season and a staggering 28.8 during the playoffs. She played a crucial role in the Aces’ victory against the Fever in the first round. She scored 38 points in Game 1 and led the team with 36 points in Game 3.

Well before winning the first round, many expected her to take the MVP award home for a second time in a row. Kelsey Mitchell may not have won the award this year, but her personal achievements speak for themselves.

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As Horry highlighted, Mitchell has progressed academically. She finished her master’s in Sports Administration from the University of Cincinnati in 2020. She is reportedly pursuing a doctorate degree in Educational Leadership at Liberty University.

“We’ll be in there literally 90 minutes till tip and Kelsey’s literally on her laptop typing a paper,” Caitlin Clark said, praising her teammate during an August post-match presser. “And then she goes and drops a 30.”

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The comments came some time after Mitchell dropped 27 points against the Chicago Sky on August 8, 2026. However, this isn’t all.

In 2025, Mitchell suffered what felt like severe cramps mid-game versus the Aces on September 30, 2025. She was later rushed to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, a condition where the muscle tissue breaks down and releases harmful proteins into the blood.

She still came back strong after being discharged soon after and reported that she was healthy afterwards. Overall, Kelsey Mitchell has had a fantastic season, which warrants applause if not the award this time.