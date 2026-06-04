17-Year-Old Spurs Fan Dies After Making Headlines for Brutal Injuries Following WCF Win

The 2026 NBA Finals have turned somber for the San Antonio community. Before Game 1 between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks tipped off in the home arena, Spurs nation was hit with the devastating loss of 17-year-old Jose Luis Rodriguez III. Affectionately known as Joey, he passed away Tuesday after suffering catastrophic injuries during post-game celebrations. Rodriguez loved the Spurs and their victory in the Western Conference Finals that clinched their first championship berth since 2014 turned a celebration into a tragedy.

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The teen had been fighting for his life on life support at University Hospital following a severe fall from an SUV during a rowdy WCF victory bash on the city’s South Side. His aunt, Victoria Lopez, described the devastating aftermath as a “nightmare” for the family. “He was ready to go out there into the world and make something of himself,” Lopez shared in an exclusive interview with San Antonio outlet, KSAT. “It’s just a terrible tragedy.”

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The accident occurred on Thursday night, May 28, after the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 6 to tie the series 3-3. According to another aunt, Yvonne Hudson, while Rodriguez’s parents initially denied him permission to join the street celebrations due to growing safety concerns, he ultimately went out with friends.

Honking celebrations had been a tradition for Spurs fans in San Antonio since their 1999 title they won by beating the Knicks then. Several honking celebrations broke out in the city raising safety concerns. Hudson said Rodriguez was sitting on the passenger-side window of an SUV when the vehicle struck a curb, sending him forcefully onto the pavement.

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He suffered a catastrophic brain injury and was rushed to a local trauma center after briefly losing his pulse. As the San Antonio Police Department continues its active investigation, detectives were scouring local businesses, including a nearby barber shop, to retrieve surveillance footage that might shed light on the incident. No arrests have been made.

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Rodriguez was finishing his junior year at Frank Tejada Academy before his untimely passing. He was declared brain-dead since the accident but the family was hoping for circumstances to improve.

“We were praying for a miracle,” Moses Rodriguez, Joey’s uncle, told the media. “Under the circumstances I know he would want us to be religious, and he would want us to keep our faith.”

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To support the grieving family with mounting medical and funeral expenses, community members have established two online fundraisers. Additionally, the family is organizing a benefit chicken-and-sausage plate sale scheduled for Saturday, June 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 328 S. San Gabriel Ave. on the city’s West Side. The Spurs organization has repeatedly declined to comment and urged the community to let the family grieve in peace.

The sudden loss has cast a somber shadow over the city just as its beloved franchise returns to basketball’s grandest stage.

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San Antonio’s tradition casts a tragic shadow on Spurs’ Finals return

The tragedy has focused intense scrutiny on San Antonio’s decades-old “honking celebration” tradition. Dating back to when Tim Duncan and Gregg Popovich was carrying the team to its first NBA championship run in 1999, fans historically take to downtown streets and major thoroughfares like Southwest Military Drive to honk car horns and celebrate playoff milestones. As the Spurs have not made it this far since the 2014 title, the tradition faded away into a postseason drought. The arrival of a generational talent in Victor Wembanyama changed that.

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As he led the Spurs deeper into the postseason, it re-ignited a rowdy resurgence of rolling street parties. Local residents and even Rodriguez’s neighbors note that these South Side gatherings have become increasingly dangerous, with passengers routinely hanging out of windows and standing on top of moving vehicles.

In direct response to Rodriguez’s accident, Police Chief William McManus announced that the department will immediately deploy tighter crowd control measures and an altered traffic blueprint. After the Spurs beat OKC in Game 7, Dylan Harper urged fans to celebrate safely. Local officers also made over a dozen arrests when celebrations in pockets got out of hand.

The safety modifications are set to take effect on Wednesday night as the Spurs open Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks. Local neighbors had previously warned that routing traffic off main roads sent speeding vehicles down residential side streets, like West Dickson Avenue where Rodriguez fell, which lack adequate speed bumps and a visible police presence.

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McManus, who was the chief during the 2007 and 2014 runs too, emphasized that social media has driven a shift toward more unruly behavior compared to the last title campaigns. The officials couldn’t emphasize enough that public safety is a shared responsibility amid the Spurs’ resurgence. Local business owners have echoed the police department’s warnings, urging fans to remain smart, stay inside their vehicles, and understand that life can change in the blink of an eye.