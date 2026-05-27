74-YO Army Vet Issues Open Challenge to Victor Wembanyama Ahead of 2028 LA Olympics: “Let’s See Who Can Last”

He commanded forces in Iraq, served as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President Obama, and spent 41 years in uniform before retiring in 2015. Now, as the man responsible for delivering gold at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, he has identified his biggest problem, and he is not pretending otherwise.

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Appearing on NBA Today on Tuesday, General Martin Dempsey, USA Basketball’s chairperson, named Victor Wembanyama without hesitation when asked about the 2028 threat landscape.

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“He’s my personal nightmare as the chairman of USA Basketball,” Dempsey said. He softened it briefly, “he’s a wonderful young man,” before he abandoned the diplomacy entirely: “Bring it on. Let’s see who can last for those 40 minutes of FIBA basketball and prevail. I love it.”

From a 74-year-old Army veteran overseeing the most decorated basketball program on the planet, that is as close to a public challenge as the role allows.

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Dempsey has chaired USA Basketball since 2016, overseeing four Olympic cycles, five gold medals, and the roster that won in Paris last summer. He knows better than anyone that the men’s program has never faced a threat like this.

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Wembanyama is currently averaging 30.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, and three blocks through the Western Conference Finals against Oklahoma City, producing numbers that have prompted comparisons to Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and to nobody who is actually still playing basketball.

The FIBA format Dempsey referenced, 40 minutes instead of 48, a wider lane, a shorter three-point line, changes the geometry of the game in ways that historically favor length and versatility. Wembanyama has both in quantities that no human being has previously combined.

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Dempsey’s broader point on NBA Today was about the sport’s growth, and he made it with the enthusiasm of someone who genuinely means it.

“In the 2019 World Cup, we had Josh Hart, Jalen Brunson, and Mikal Bridges on the same team. It’s like, Villanova, here we go again.”

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He named Eric Spoelstra, USA Basketball’s men’s team head coach, as the person most directly tasked with solving the Wembanyama problem.

“I’m sure our head coach is probably feeling exactly that way, watching him grow and develop.”

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Spoelstra was appointed to the role in November 2024, specifically to begin building a roster capable of competing in Los Angeles in an era where international basketball has never been more competitive.

“The Competition Is Getting Better”: What Dempsey’s Nightmare Scenario Actually Looks Like

The 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles represent the most consequential home-court assignment in USA Basketball history. The men’s program is chasing a sixth consecutive gold medal, a streak that began in Athens in 2004 after the embarrassment of bronze in 2004. The women’s program is pursuing a ninth straight gold, a run so dominant it has become the baseline expectation rather than the achievement. Dempsey oversees both, which means his “nightmare” framing of Wembanyama is not hyperbole; it is a risk assessment.

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Imago Credit:X

France enters 2028 with the most dominant player on the planet in his prime, playing before a country that treated his NBA debut like a national event. At the Paris Olympics last summer, France pushed Team USA, featuring LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant, to the limit before losing the gold medal game 98-87.

Wembanyama played in that tournament as a 20-year-old still in his first NBA season. By 2028, he will be 24, two years removed from whatever the Western Conference Finals. Dempsey’s “bring it on” is the right posture for a chairman to project publicly. Privately, the man who once planned military operations in two theatres simultaneously is almost certainly doing something considerably more granular than that.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​