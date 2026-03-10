“Sh** Just Kept Going”: Draymond Green Reveals Rudy Gobert Incident Left Him Shook in Locker Room Aftermath

During the 2023-24 season, Draymond Green didn’t regret putting Rudy Gobert in a headlock. The two players shared some history. Moreover, he saw Klay Thompson’s jersey being pulled, and Gobert stepping in. However, while he wouldn’t change his reaction to the preceding brawl between Thompson and Jaden McDaniels, the Warriors stalwart did feel bad for Gobert.

While speaking to Fred VanVleet, Green noted the exact moment he realised how severe his actions were. “I did not realize I was choking him that long,” said Green. Time went by quickly during the incident. But once he was ejected and got to the back, that’s where the four-time champion really grasped what happened.

“I thought it was a quick boom boom boom. You know what I’m saying? So, I was like, damn. I was watching it and I was like, “All right, it’s about to end.” And that s–t just kept going, going and going and going. I was like, “Oh s–t.” Green continued to say on Unguarded.

Imago Jan 7, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts against the Milwaukee Bucks during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Draymond Green knew then that he was in trouble. The Warriors equipment personnel were also lost for words. The NBA saw the same thing. They handed the veteran forward a five-game suspension. That was only the start of the troubles for Green that season. Just a few games after returning, he was involved in another scuffle.

Green smacked the Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face. Due to his repeated misbehavior, the league decided to indefinitely suspend the Warriors star. He missed 12 games. The seasoned forward also realized how his actions hurt the team, and saw the benefits of regular therapy. In the end, Draymond Green somewhat found some balance.

But it’s still hard to control himself.

Draymond Green explains why he can’t break his pattern

After multiple suspensions and sanctions, including missing a pivotal game in the 2016 NBA Finals, you would think Draymond Green has learned his lesson. However, that’s not the case. Green thrives when he is on edge, playing with a chip on his shoulder. He knows even a little mistake of his will be highlighted, and could lead to extensive punishment.

However, Draymond Green also can’t help himself. Once he is in that zone, there’s no stopping it.

“I’ve been like that my whole life. Like, once I start, I’m going there. Very hard to start. It’s a freight train that’s moving,” Draymond Green said about his outbursts.

During his peak years, the Warriors seemed energized when Green played the role of an agitator. He didn’t just talk, but would go down the other end and guard his matchup to the very end. However, at that time, he was allowed to make those mistakes. The team had the talent and stars in their primes to compensate for losing their defensive anchor.

That’s not the case anymore. The Warriors, who are without Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, can’t lose Green. He’s more than their best defender, but also a leader. And he’s consciously taken a step back. Since February, Green’s only received two technical fouls. This came after Green picked up multiple technical fouls in December and January.

Draymond Green understands his responsibility to the Warriors in these times. Once Curry returns, which is soon, maybe we will see the relentless side of Green again. But till then, it seems he’s found a way not to get to that place.