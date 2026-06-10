“Shades of Aaron Gordon”: 2026 NCAA Champion Emerges as Perfect Fit for Warriors’ No.11 Pick Ahead of NBA Draft

A season shaped by injuries, Stephen Curry’s knee issues, and another early playoff exit has left the Warriors facing a critical offseason. Golden State no longer appears focused on developing young prospects alongside its aging core. Instead, with Curry still chasing another title, the priority is finding players who can help right away.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As the 2026 NBA Draft approaches, Bay Area insiders at Warriors Today have identified an NCAA standout that the Warriors are reportedly targeting with the No. 11 pick, making him one of the most intriguing names to watch for Golden State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The University of Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg probably has the No. 11 pick by Golden State in the bag.

Fresh off anchoring the Wolverines to the 2026 NCAA championship right after transferring from UAB, the 23-year-old Big Ten Player of the Year has consistently topped scouting reports as the premier “win-now” asset in the class. The analysts at Warriors Today emphasized his plug-and-play skillset with some heavy comparisons.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s got shades of Aaron Gordon. Certainly, this level of Aaron Gordon that we’re seeing now relative to the dunk contest version back in 2016. Jerami Grant and Mikal Bridges, he’s got shades of them in his game as well. Just a really efficient player, smart player, and got a really, really high defensive floor that I’m looking forward to seeing at the next level.”

The Aaron Gordon comparison is more about function than style. The analysts were referring to the version of Gordon that helped Denver win a championship, not the athlete who became famous through dunk contests. Gordon’s value comes from defending multiple positions, rebounding, finishing plays, and making quick decisions without needing the ball in his hands. Those are many of the same traits scouts point to when evaluating Lendeborg. He projects as a versatile forward who can fit next to established stars and contribute without being a primary scorer. The Mikal Bridges and Jerami Grant comparisons follow the same logic.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time of the Warriors’ supposed interest, reports emerged that Lendeborg’s workouts are not going great. They claim there’s a high chance he’d drop in the draft. Unless the Warriors are dead-set on using their only first-round pick on him, there might not be much competition to get him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The analysts noted that if he were three years younger, he’d be a top 5 pick. Yet they believe his ceiling is high for a 23-year-old.

Yaxel Lendeborg’s rare skillset makes him vital to the Warriors

Lendeborg’s championship run at Michigan proves he’s got prime Aaron Gordon’s basketball IQ in combination with sheer physical maturity that could match a seasoned NBA layer ready to step into a playoff rotation tomorrow. He could fit in Steve Kerr’s veteran-centric system while bringing the young energy the front office is looking for.

ADVERTISEMENT

Standing nearly 6’9″ without shoes, sporting a massive 7’3″ wingspan, and weighing a sturdy 240 pounds, Yaxel Lendeborg possesses the ideal physical profile to compete against elite NBA frontcourts. During the NCAA tournament, he showed off-ball defensive skillset well beyond that of a college player. He played a role on the Wolverines squad that a mature and elite Aaron Gordon perfected alongside Nikola Jokic in Denver.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the offensive end, Lendeborg runs the floor and is a force in the paint, converting a near 67% of his attempts directly at the rim. Much like Gordon, Lendeborg is an incredibly efficient and unselfish secondary playmaker.

Why does that matter to the Warriors? Steve Kerr doesn’t want any player (*cough* Kuminga *cough*) taking the ball away from Steph Curry. The Dubs need a connector like Mikal Bridges and Jerami Grant in their rotation, two players Warriors Today compare Lendeborg to.

As Curry has worked very well with bigs like Kristaps Porzingis, Lendeborg’s 7’3 wingspan will make him an impactful defender who stretches the floor, as he did in the NCAA. While they wait for Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody to come back from their injuries, Lendeborg provides a seamless solution to Steve Kerr’s rotation needs.