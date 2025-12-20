Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Addresses Criticism Over Refs’ Controversial Calls After Wolves vs OKC

Tonight, the Oklahoma City Thunder faced off against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and accusations of a favored whistle followed them once again. However, the team lost the closely contested game 112-107, and after the game, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pushed back against the idea that he and his team got a “special whistle.”

“I don’t care that one bit,” SGA told reporters in the postgame conference. “I can’t control how the refs blow the whistle ever. I’ve never been able to. Never been a ref. All I can do is play basketball, and that’s all I focus on, trying to win games and championships.”

That response stood in sharp contrast to the narrative that has spread around the league. The Thunder, and Gilgeous-Alexander in particular, have carried the unofficial reputation of being ‘free-throw merchants,’ relying on the whistle being blown on offense while fouling on defense to hound their opponents, often getting the benefit of the doubt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tonight complicated that narrative. The Wolves attempted 47 free throws, and the Thunder had 30. If this was another example of the Thunder or Gilgeous-Alexander benefitting from a favorable whistle, the stats never supported it. The Wolves lived at the line, the Thunder didn’t, but the perception still lingered, because of one moment.

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch was visibly furious on the sideline early in the first quarter, reaching to physical defense, and with 6 minutes left to go in the first frame, blew up. He chased referee John Butler past halfcourt, yelling at him, and quickly drawing a technical foul. He then charged at the rest of the crew and drew his second tech, immediately ejected from the game.

Finch had to be restrained by his assistant coaches and team security before leaving the court, and the ejection showed the disconnect. Finch’s reaction suggested an imbalance in the Thunder’s favor, but the box score showed the opposite. Tonight became yet another chapter in the league-wide officiating debate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Finch Ejected Early But Anthony Edwards Finishes Late as Wolves Flip the Script

Tonight’s game showed its tone early, when Chris Finch was ejected for arguing that Lu Dort should’ve been called for a foul. Assistant coach Micah Nori took over for the game, and Finch’s ejection lit a fire under the Wolves crowd and the players, as their coach walked out to a roaring ovation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Imago May 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) in the fourth quarter during game two of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder steadied itself through their championship level execution. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander carved up the Minnesota Timberwolves for 35 points and seven assists, fueling a 16-3 third-quarter run fueling a Wolves lead into a Thunder advantage.

Chet Holmgren later put the Thunder up 107-104 with just over a minute to play, and OKC looked poised to close the game out, but Minnesota started scrambling possessions, throwing the defending champions into chaos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Julius Randle split a pair of foul shots at the line, then Donte DiVincenzo chased the offensive rebound, passing it back out to Anthony Edwards. The shooting guard then stepped back, drilling a three-pointer with 38 seconds left on the clock, but his clutch plays didn’t stop there. He then blocked Gilgeous-Alexander on a drive to the rim, and Randle iced the game at the charity stripe.