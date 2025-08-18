Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. Face Locker Room Problem as $822M Decision Changes Everything

Winning a championship changes everything. The players, the city, and above all, the expectations to have from the core. The Oklahoma City Thunder were once a young, promising team chasing respect, but now they’ve got rings, a Finals MVP, and a superstar whose rise has reshaped Oklahoma’s landscape. But NBA history reminds us that the story doesn’t always stay this perfect. And with that comes new expectations, new challenges, and an $822 million commitment to keep the future intact.

Winning can change the dynamic in ways that statistics can’t explain. Veteran insider Marc J. Spears has seen it before, and his warning for Oklahoma City was blunt: Can they keep the humility that got them here? Because success changes people. Spears recalled how, after the Lakers’ 2010 championship, even role players suddenly had PR teams, walking into rooms differently, carrying themselves with new status. “Is that going to be like that for the Thunder?” The discussion raised caution as the question hit, “Do these Oklahoma City Thunder have it in them to repeat?”

Spears highlighted what could become a problem for the Thunder and why it is important to keep things in check. “Their guys got paid. There’s three stars or a trio. They got up to potentially 800 plus million. Do they change? Do they have the same humility? Do they have the same fight? Do they have the same kumbaya afterwards, after games, putting their arms around each other? I have to see it. And if there are cracks early, then this protective egg is going to have cracks that people are going to pay attention to.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s a legitimate concern. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just signed a four-year, $285 million supermax extension, the richest annual salary in NBA history at $71 million per season. Chet Holmgren is locked in with a deal worth up to $250 million, and Jalen Williams is expected to follow with a contract that could touch $246 million. Together, that’s the $822 million trio, a financial commitment that cements their future but also tests whether their bond can survive the pressure and expectations that come with it.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 1 AD

What makes Gilgeous-Alexander’s case particularly interesting is that he could have waited. Had he held off until 2026, he might have signed a five-year, $380 million deal, an even bigger payday. Instead, he chose the earlier extension, effectively taking a smaller deal in order to give the Thunder more financial flexibility.

via Imago May 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) gets a rebound against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

It’s a sacrifice that speaks volumes. By doing so, he not only ensured stability for himself but also gave the front office room to maneuver around the NBA’s new salary cap rules. For a team built on chemistry and unity, that kind of selflessness sets the tone. The real question is whether Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren follow that example.

Spears’ point lingers in the air; championships bring new money, new fame, and new voices in the locker room, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the face of this new era, wouldn’t wish to settle here. Because, for him, the fairytale couldn’t have been scripted better. He didn’t just lead his team to their first title since relocating to Oklahoma City; he also picked up both the MVP and Finals MVP, while leading the league in scoring. Only three players in history had done all of that before him. But will the humility that defined this team remain, or will cracks begin to show once egos inevitably grow?

From hunters to the hunted, the question is, what will SGA and Co. do?

LeBron James, speaking on his podcast Mind The Game, echoed the exact challenge now in front of OKC. “Once you win it, now everybody else, all 29 teams, is like, how do we dethrone them?” he said. That’s the shift the Thunder must prepare for. A year ago, they were the hungry underdogs fighting to prove they belonged. Now, they are the measuring stick.

Every team in the NBA will game-plan specifically for them, and the path to repeating will be far more brutal. The reason we haven’t had a repeat champion since the Warriors in 2018 is that being the hunted is a completely different challenge.

While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remains the face of the franchise, Jalen Williams is carving his path. Adidas recently spotlighted him with custom sneakers and hinted at an upcoming collection, recognizing his breakout Finals performance where he dropped 40 in a crucial Game 5. Williams has emerged as both a fan favorite and a marketing star, yet his off-court humility remains intact. His first move after signing a $287 million extension was making sure his parents, both Air Force veterans, could retire. But he’s also not shy about addressing the big questions.

On The Old Man and The Three, Williams pushed back on concerns about Oklahoma City eventually being forced to break up like the Boston Celtics due to financial rules. His response was clear: “Let Sam [Presti] do his job. I have never tried to sign a player or trade a player. And Sam has never played in the NBA. So, we have a good understanding.” Chet Holmgren, meanwhile, showed why the Thunder trusts him so deeply.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Not only did he dominate defensively, leading the Finals with 11 blocks and posting the best postseason plus-minus at +169, but he also secured his massive rookie extension with no team or player options, a sign of trust from both sides. And then there’s Williams again, who played through a torn ligament in his wrist, taking nearly 30 injections just to stay on the floor during the playoffs. He didn’t disclose his injury until after the run was over, proving his toughness and mental strength.

via Imago Apr 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) reacts against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As Thunder GM Sam Presti put it, “He showed incredible mental endurance and security in himself.” On paper, the Thunder’s future looks unstoppable. They’ve got the youngest core in the league, championship experience already under their belt, and financial commitments that show a belief in long-term dominance. But Spears’ question lingers like a shadow: Can they maintain the humility and hunger that made them champions in the first place?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Because if the locker room dynamic shifts even slightly, if egos, fame, or money cause cracks, then those cracks will be noticed by the rest of the NBA. And in a league where every team is plotting to take down the defending champs, even the smallest weakness can turn into a breaking point. The Oklahoma City Thunder have the talent, the contracts, and the momentum. But do they still have the fight?

What do you think, can Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder stay humble enough to repeat, or will the $822 million trio face the same problems that brought down past champions?