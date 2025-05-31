Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Thunder Legend Escape Criticism as James Harden Clears Stance on NBA’s New Generation

When the arena’s tunnel turns into your personal runway, it’s more than just a walk, and “Best dressed” is a tag that not everyone gets. It’s a moment to own the spotlight. Fashion has become a major topic of conversation in the NBA these days. But the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Russell Westbrook own it. However, before them, it was James Harden who had turned the tunnel at Toyota Center into his ‘Paris Fashion Week’. However, he has some complaints about the new generation of stars.

YouTuber Cam Wilder spent 24 hours with the Beard in his latest video. Amidst the many conversations they had throughout their tenure, they talked about fashion. The host asked if James Harden has updated his style to match the oversized trend younger players now follow. Or does he still wear the same look he’s chosen throughout his career?

Previously, basketball fans knew Hoodie Melo. They remembered Untucked Kyrie. But then came something louder. Something bolder. Enter Wild Outfit James Harden — the tunnel had a new king in Houston. So, the 35-year-old told his host, “Yeah, I’m the one who—you feel me who started or helped the wave. Yeah. You feel me. You’ve got other guys that’s, like, help. But somebody like Russ—I see Shai in there—you feel me—he’s working his move a little bit. Some other young dudes, though, just don’t care. They are wearing anything.”

Take Kyle Kuzma, for example. The Bucks star’s iconic pink sweater look is absolutely unforgettable. “Swagger,” James Harden commented. Meanwhile, Harden didn’t hesitate to defend his tunnel legacy. When asked who started the hallway fits, he gave credit where it’s due—but made it clear Houston lit the fuse. Best dressed? He claimed it proudly.

via Imago Mar 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) argues a call with referee Curtis Blair (not pictured) during the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Even now, he says he still puts it on, just with his flavor. Though the younger wave brings heat—shoutout to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander—Harden’s not chasing trends. He helped build the runway. Now he just walks it his way.

However, the new generation of players doesn’t impress the 2018 MVP. According to him, their tunnel fashion is nothing compared to what he brought to the Rockets arena. Or even his ex-Thunder teammate, Russell Westbrook, brings to the table. SGA might be the only exception for the Beard from fashion’s point of view.

James Harden gives a blunt opinion about the rising stars and their style

“Some other young dudes just don’t know how to put clothes on. I don’t even want to talk about it like I’m a hater,” James Harden admitted. It’s difficult to say whom he might be pointing at when he talks about not knowing how to put on clothes. But it’s safe to say, whoever they are, they haven’t had any impact on the Beard. “Or they just come into the arena with a tech outfit on and are cool with them. I can’t show it. Like, ‘Oh, he’s old, you’re just a hater.’ I ain’t on that.”

He further said, “I ain’t gonna say I’m sorry, but of course, there are people before me. But I’m saying, like, I helped bring the wave to another level, to where people actually care about dressing in the tunnel. Before that, they were just coming in the games with their clothes on. Nothing was happening. Every tunnel got sponsored now too. It never was happening before that.” Harden takes credit for bringing tunnel fashion into the league. Those furry denims and baggy fits that he once wore were something the NBA world hadn’t seen before.

via Imago Mar 28, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) before the start of the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Thus, he paved the way for something outstanding, and only a few followed. While the new wave experiments, the Beard reminds everyone who set the bar. He gave the runway its soul and swagger; SGA and Brodie became the torchbearers. Now, even with shifting trends, he stays true to his drip. After all, fashion fades, but Harden’s legacy walks forever.