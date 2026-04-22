Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Breaks Silence After Winning NBA Clutch Player of the Year Award: “I Did Enough”

The NBA’s most ice-cold finisher has more hardware to add next to the NBA Championship, Finals MVP, and league MVP. On Tuesday, the league announced that Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has won the 2025-26 NBA Clutch Player of the Year award. The reigning MVP and Finals MVP beat out fellow finalists Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets and Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves to hoist the Jerry West Trophy, marking yet another milestone in a historic career.

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Speaking on NBC shortly after the reveal, SGA remained characteristically composed, even as he reflected on the significance of being the league’s premier late-game weapon. “First off, thank you. Appreciate it. Award means a lot,” Shai said.

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Funnily enough, the OKC started this season with a long undefeated streak without needing SGA in the final quarter. Not only did they win night to night, but Shai was getting enough double digits to catch up with Wilt Chamberlain’s record. That changed in the later half of the season when injuries mounted and Shai was needed more late in the game.

“To get this award you have to help your team win games late. That’s what I’m after more than anything is winning games. My teammates and coaches trust me with the ball in my hands in those positions and I try my best to deliver night in and night out. I did enough for this year.”

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Indeed he did more than enough to earn the 484 points from voters. Those points are split among 96 first-place votes and one vote each for second-place and third-place.

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The NBA’s definition for a bona fide clutch player is the performance in a five-point game within the final five minutes of regulation, arguably the most stressful situation for any team. By those standards, SGA’s response carries the weight of a player who has spent the last 82 games turning fourth quarters into his personal playground just as he’s been doing in this Phoenix series.

Yet despite those comments, he did enough not just for the Jerry West trophy. He’s got his sights set on the Michael Jordan trophy too.

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Clutch Player award makes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP case

What makes Gilgeous-Alexander’s victory particularly impressive is the efficiency with which he dominated the final stretch for OKC. He led the NBA with 175 total clutch points on 51.5% shooting, and 16 go-ahead field goals despite appearing in the closing minutes of only 27 games, significantly fewer close-game scenarios than his competitors.

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While Jamal Murray finished second with 166 points in 38 clutch games, SGA’s per-minute production was unmatched.

“For me, it’s just getting to a spot that I’m comfortable at,” Shai explained, staying humble despite his statistical anomalies. “And over the years I’ve just tried to get better at each spot through the summer work and through the reps throughout the season. But yeah, it’s dope getting this award and I’m proud I get to hoist it. It means I’m effective out there.”

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That exact ability to get to a spot is the nightmare of OKC’s defenders. His stats have not only got him the Clutch Player honor, but also kept him in a consistent frontrunner in the MVP race while Nikola Jokic, Victor Wembanyama, and Jaylen Brown have made it unpredictable. For SGA, that summer work is intended to translate into back-to-back MVPs and a second consecutive championship.