Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Built Unwavering Mindset Watching Stephen Curry & Kyrie Irving, Reveals Thunder Star’s Cousin

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s ice-cold demeanor isn’t just a personality trait anymore; it’s the foundation of a 64-win Oklahoma City Thunder team staring at a deep postseason run. Long before the MVP buzz and national spotlight, that mindset was already being built in quiet gyms, far away from NBA arenas. And according to someone who saw it up close every single day, it never wavered.

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From growing up under one roof to sharing the court at Hamilton Heights, Gilgeous-Alexander and Nickeil Alexander-Walker were closer to brothers than cousins. Their paths eventually split in college, with Shai joining Kentucky and Alexander-Walker committing to Virginia Tech, but both became first-round picks, with Gilgeous-Alexander going No. 11 in 2018 and Alexander-Walker selected No. 17 in 2019. However, while their careers have taken different trajectories, Alexander-Walker recently pulled back the curtain on what truly separates his cousin. Speaking on The Old Man and The Three earlier this month, he revealed that SGA’s defining trait was never talent; it was emotional control.

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“The thing with him that stood out to me, he didn’t get emotional with the game,” Alexander-Walker revealed on the Old Man and The Three show earlier this month. “He was very consistent in his like ‘bro, I know I’m gonna make it no matter how bad it is right now or how good it is right now’ like he just stuck to his work.”

That mentality didn’t develop by accident. Instead, Gilgeous-Alexander spent countless hours studying elite guards like Stephen Curry and Kyrie Irving to hone his raw talent.

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“He would watch film of like Steph or Kyrie, and the next day, we were implementing it in our workouts. We played good in that game, he watched it, he did it back. We played bad in that game, he watched it, he did it back.”

It’s easy to see why those two became his blueprint. Curry’s off-ball movement and ability to create space reshaped modern offense, while Irving’s handle and finishing craft remain among the most creative in the league. Today, both elements show up in Gilgeous-Alexander’s game, from his controlled pace to his ability to score efficiently without forcing the moment.

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Alexander-Walker admitted that contrast is exactly where their paths separated. While he often let frustration creep into his game, Shai stayed locked in, steady, patient, and completely unfazed by short-term results.

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“For me, I was like frustrated with the game,” the 27-year-old added. “I used to get so mad, like ‘I’m putting in all this work, like show me something,’ but he never wavered. That’s why, I think, now to this day, people see the calm and the aura stuff that they talk about. He’s been that way his entire upbringing of basketball. He just had faith in it, and whatever happened, did it suck to him? Yeah, but he had so much emotional control that it never wavered.”

And that unwavering mindset is exactly what turned steady growth into superstardom. Rather than exploding overnight, Gilgeous-Alexander’s rise came in layers, building from solid production into elite efficiency and, eventually, MVP-level dominance. Through his first four seasons, he averaged under 25 points per game, before breaking out in 2022-23 with over 30 a night and a fifth-place MVP finish.

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Gilgeous-Alexander’s maturity is evident in his consistent displays. His iconic “I have answers to the test, but I gotta see the questions first,” after hitting a game-winning stepback three against the Denver Nuggets in March 2026, sums up his thought process.

With MVP in Sight, Can SGA’s Mindset Deliver Oklahoma City a Title?

The Canadian’s lead was under threat last month due to an insane run from Luka Dončić, but his latest injury setback most likely ends all hope of catching up.

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The reigning champions sit comfortably at the summit of the Western Conference table with a 64-17 record. They are 8-2 in their last 10 games, even after a 107-127 loss to the Denver Nuggets, a game where Oklahoma City rested key players while Denver stayed red hot.

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With only one game left to play against the Phoenix Suns, Gilgeous-Alexander & Co. will look to breach the 65-win mark and end the regular season on a high.

With Lu Dort locking down opposing wings, Chet Holmgren protecting the rim, Jalen Williams providing two-way versatility, and Isaiah Hartenstein anchoring the paint, OKC remains the team to beat in the postseason. As a result, the postseason picture is loaded with elite matchups, and most roads to the Finals are expected to run through Oklahoma City.

Potential matchups like SGA vs Devin Booker, Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray vs Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert, or LeBron James vs Kevin Durant all remain in play. So clear your schedule and stock up on popcorn, because the second half of April promises to be a blockbuster. And if Alexander-Walker’s insight holds true, Gilgeous-Alexander’s biggest advantage won’t be talent; it will be control, which might ultimately decide how far this Thunder team can go.