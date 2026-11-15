Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Exposes Reporter’s AI Blunder During Awkward Exchange

Before the NBA amps up its big technological revolution, they better run it by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The reigning 2x MVP, who stuffs the record books with the wildest stats of the modern era, just proved human statkeepers are still superior. After suffering a single-point loss to the LA Clippers, SGA’s post-game presser took a hilarious turn when he had to provide a masterclass in fact-checking.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The bizarre exchange unfolded following a high-stakes NBA Cup matchup at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood. The LA Clippers handed the Oklahoma City Thunder a narrow 113-112 defeat after a potential game-winning shot rimmed out at the final buzzer.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a game-high 40 points alongside four rebounds, five assists and a steal, he didn’t record a single assist until after halftime. When an LA reporter who may have trusted ChatGPT a little too much brought up how it’s the ‘first’ time he’s gone an entire half without a dime, SGA needed to pause and ask, “Wait, one more time, it was the- wait, what?”

The reporter repeated, “That first half was the first ever first half in your career where you didn’t record a single assist.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The OKC superstar proceeded to dismantle that fabricated statistical claim on the spot.

“That’s a false stat, by the way,” Gilgeous-Alexander retorted. “Game 4 against Indiana, I didn’t have an assist the whole game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Once he got that out of the way, he swiftly had the reporter move on and spoke about the night’s offensive struggles.

“Obviously, we were down pretty big at half. I just wanted to come out and, like, be aggressive, try to turn the tide right away, get off to a good start.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As OKC was getting outscored in the first half, SGA chose to focus on making the shots himself rather than create opportunities for the rest of the team.

After his answer, the reporter showed he took the correction in stride, joking, “Gotcha, don’t trust AI.”

ADVERTISEMENT

SGA agreed, “Definitely don’t do it.”

Before this moment, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivered a magnificent individual performance to carry an injury-riddled roster through a difficult stretch of the season despite the disheartening outcome.

ADVERTISEMENT

The journalist’s claim that finishing a first half without recording a single assist was a complete novelty in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s professional journey somehow became a demonstration of the sharp memory of an elite floor general.

The awkward admission quickly circulated across social media platforms. Fans across the basketball world were left awed by the guard’s ability to recall stats on the fly.

SGA did not even need a moment to think before completely dismantling the premise. The reigning MVP instantly and accurately recalled a far grander stage where a zero-assist half actually happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

That reference pointed directly to a legendary performance during the 2025 NBA Finals. OKC desperately needed a victory in Indianapolis as the Pacers held the 2-1 series lead.

Their star guard set to work, delivered 35 points on 12-of-24 shooting and made all 10 free throws to end the game in a 111-104 win and a two-all series tie. His other stats that game included three rebounds, three steals, and a block, but not a single assist across 40 minutes of action.

Fans also had some things to say about the reporter caught in this viral blunder and the pitfalls of sourcing information. But they applaud him for admitting he got the stat from an AI source and for joking about it, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barring the fact-check moment, the Oklahoma City Thunder find themselves navigating an unfamiliar rough patch on the court. Dropping three consecutive games has brought their overall record to 8-5 amid ongoing health concerns across the roster.

SGA continues to shoulder an extraordinary offensive burden, averaging 30.5 points (and 4.5 assists, in case his selective offense has anyone curious) to keep his team competitive. His scoring prowess remains unmatched for the shorthanded roster.

And in a single off-court moment, the MVP proved that his mental sharpness matches his physical dominance on the court. Reporters looking for quick answers online will certainly think twice before leaning on automated tools in his presence.