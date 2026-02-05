Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Faces Injury Update as Video Emerges Before 5-Game Absence

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s quest for back-to-back titles hit a significant speed bump. But the team is hoping their announcement on Wednesday will protect their season. OKC announced that the reigning MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, has been sidelined indefinitely. Which means he’s giving up his spot in the All-Star lineup. While we’re wondering how this could impact the MVP race, evidence emerged why Thunder made this move.

The official communication from the team claimed he suffered abdominal strain during the February 4 game against the Orlando Magic. But fans have spotted moments from a week’s worth of games indicating he’s been dealing with this problem for a while.

Perhaps the most alarming development in all this was seeing all the evidence of SGA playing through visible pain. Across multiple games, he’s been flinching or stiffening up in pain even when he hugs staff and players.

A clip from the Nuggets game on Sunday (February 1), Shai’s run-in with an OKC staffer left him reeling for several seconds. He managed to gather himself and still contributed 34 points in OKC’s 114-121 win.

He likely aggravated that injury during yesterday’s game. We probably didn’t notice as he dropped 20 points to blow the Magic out 128-92. But clearly this became unsustainable in the longrun and the Thunder had to take a drastic decision.

SGA is only five games away from tying Wilt Chamberlain’s historic record of longest 20+ point game streak. If things were different, he’d make that record before the ASG.

Fortunately, ‘indefinitely’ here doesn’t mean the end of the season.

OKC Thunder insures their title chances with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander move

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder’s decision to keep him out of his fifth All-Star appearance might be hard to accept for all those looking forward to a USA vs the World matchup. But it was a matter of self-preservation and keeping OKC’s consecutive title chances alive.

SGA will be using the All-Star break to focus on his recovery. He will be re-evaluated after the weekend for a possible return in the post-All-Star competitive half of the season.

The decision to shut him down now appears to be a calculated move by the Thunder medical staff. With a comfortable six-game lead over the San Antonio Spurs for the top seed in the West and a roster currently decimated by injuries to Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, and Lu Dort, they’re prioritizing the more grueling stretch of the season.

The impact will be immediate. Adam Silver is expected to announce SGA’s replacement soon in the All-Star lineup. This will also shake up the 2026 MVP race as Nikola Jokic is back and putting up MVP numbers already while Luka Doncic continues to perform at an elite level this season. A frontrunner for back-to-back MVPs, SGA’s eligibility solely hinges on meeting the 65-game mandate.

OKC has also made some swift insurance moves while trade eligibility is still open. They just secured guard Jared McCain from the Philadelphia 76ers for four draft picks to replenish their backcourt.

The Thunder has a way of staying calm and resilient amid injuries. The focus now shifts entirely to the training room, where the health of the league’s most consistent scorer will determine the Thunder’s ceiling in May.