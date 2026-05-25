Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Gives Eyebrow Raising Reaction About Chet Holmgren’s Struggles vs Spurs

A year ago, Chet Holmgren was delivering breakout performances on the Western Conference Finals stage. Now, against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs, the Thunder big man is fighting through the toughest offensive stretch of his postseason.

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That made Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s postgame response after Game 4 especially interesting. The Thunder star paused noticeably before answering a question about Holmgren’s offensive struggles, and the hesitation carried almost as much weight as the words themselves.

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When Gilgeous-Alexander was asked how Oklahoma City could get Holmgren more involved offensively after another quiet performance in Game 4, he gave an answer that sounded supportive while also revealing how unresolved the problem still is.

“Chet’s an easy target to find,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “So, probably just like find him more in the dunker or when he’s spacing. Just put him in better positions to use his strengths as an offensive talent. I don’t know exactly what that looks like just ‘cause I just got done playing, but watching film, we’ll find ways for sure.”

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The most notable part of the answer was not necessarily the quote itself. It was the visible pause beforehand, which many fans and reporters interpreted as a sign of how difficult the matchup has become for Oklahoma City.

Holmgren finished Game 4 with just 10 points on 3-of-8 shooting, continuing a difficult series offensively against San Antonio’s defense. Through four games in the Western Conference Finals, he is averaging only 11.3 points per game.

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That drop has become a major issue for Oklahoma City because the Thunder desperately need Holmgren to help carry the offense while Jalen Williams remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

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OKC shot just 18.2% from three during the 103-82 loss in San Antonio, and Holmgren openly admitted afterward that the Spurs simply played with more urgency.

“They played like their season was on the line, and we didn’t,” Holmgren said. “It shows in the box score.”

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The matchup itself is a major part of the problem.

Holmgren thrives when he can operate as a floor spacer, lob target, or weak-side finisher created through Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s gravity. Against San Antonio, however, Victor Wembanyama’s length and mobility have disrupted nearly every action Holmgren tries to initiate near the basket.

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That defensive pressure has forced Holmgren into more uncomfortable off-the-dribble situations, an area that is still developing in his offensive game. Against the Lakers in the previous round, OKC had far more success using Holmgren as a screener and weak-side cutter. The Spurs have taken much of that away.

Holmgren’s overall postseason numbers still look strong. Through 11 playoff games, he is averaging 16.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks while shooting 56.7% from the field. That is exactly why his offensive decline in this series has become such a major talking point heading into Game 5.

The Thunder Still Have No Clear Answer for Wembanyama

What made Gilgeous-Alexander’s answer stand out was the honesty behind it.

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By Game 4 of a conference finals series, contenders usually have a clearer offensive counter ready. Instead, SGA openly admitted that OKC is still searching for answers on how to free Holmgren offensively against Wembanyama’s defense.

Whether that reflects a coaching adjustment still waiting to happen or simply the reality of the matchup, it highlighted a growing concern for the defending champions.

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Imago Chet Holmgren, Victor Wembanyama (unlicensed image)

Gilgeous-Alexander’s visible pause before answering only added to the attention surrounding the moment. His response remained supportive throughout, but the hesitation made it clear that Oklahoma City understands just how serious Holmgren’s struggles have become in this matchup.

Gilgeous-Alexander also struggled in the Game 4 loss, finishing with 19 points and seven assists on 6-of-15 shooting. After the game, he acknowledged that San Antonio dictated the physical tone from the opening tip. “They were in us, forcing turnovers, being physical,” SGA said.

With both Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell sidelined in Game 4, Oklahoma City’s offensive margin for error became significantly smaller. That made Holmgren’s quiet scoring night far more damaging for a Thunder team that suddenly looks vulnerable offensively for the first time this postseason.

The series now shifts back to Oklahoma City for a pivotal Game 5 on Tuesday night with the Western Conference Finals tied 2-2. The Thunder still have home-court advantage, but their offensive issues against San Antonio are becoming impossible to ignore. If Holmgren continues struggling against Wembanyama’s defense, Oklahoma City risks becoming far too dependent on Gilgeous-Alexander isolation offense.

Whether the Thunder can finally find the offensive adjustments SGA referenced after Game 4 may ultimately decide if the defending champions survive this series or if the Spurs complete one of the most shocking playoff upsets in recent NBA history.