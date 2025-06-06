Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Is Affected by Critics as ESPN Analyst Notices Change in Behavior vs Pacers

“There’s a reason NBA Twitter likes to call [Shai] the free throw merchant, Mike”. This remark by Doris Burks in Game 1 of the OKC-Timberwolves series did not earn her much love from fans. However, it did remind people of the long-running narrative that has been going on about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

It is no secret that the player’s ability to put defenders in precarious positions and generate free throws by intentionally drawing fouls, became too repetitive throughout the tournament. The same led to him being called the ‘free-throw’ merchant not only by commentators, but also fans of rival teams. However, is being afraid of hearing that moniker affecting Shai’s performance on the court?

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and his colleague and former NBA player Iman Shumpert, recently released another episode of the long-running ‘The Hoop Collective’ podcast. With OKC losing by a 1-point margin (111-110), Windhorst criticized Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over his performance. “Shai wasn’t super-efficient. 30 shots, 38 points. He’s better than that. He didn’t want the ball”. Iman Shumpert thought that there was something more about the missed shots than just carelessly missing them.

“I think he didn’t just get to the line. That’s what…. usually, he gets to the line, he’s got a lot of guys really inbound trouble. Guys have to play different. Gap in different. He didn’t have to do that tonight. I don’t know if that’s largely because of, you know, all the complaining, about the fouls or anything, but I think the Pacers did a good job, just not valid. They kept their hands out the cookie jar” said the former player and ESPN analyst.

Despite the loss, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s performance wasn’t something that could be considered ‘poor’. After all, he scored 38 points, along with 5 rebounds and 3 assists. However, it certainly could have been better, since the OKC star shot only 14-30 (46.7%) field goals, and 3-6 (50.0%) 3-pointers. This was certainly not his lowest field goal percentage. However, at times when the player messes up from shooting 2s, he makes up for it with his free throws. During Game 4 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Shai shot only 13-30 (43.3%) field goals, but made up for it with 12-14 (85.7%) free throws. In Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Shai shot 7-8 (87.5%) free throws. Therefore, if Shai had intentionally drawn more fouls and sent himself to the line, then the misses from his field goals could have been covered up well.

The fact that Shai did not get fouled more and secure the free throws would have made sense if Game 1 took place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. However, it took place at the Paycom Center, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s home turf. Fans might still remember how the Timberwolves fans kept heckling Shai Gilgeous-Alexander all throughout the series, especially during Game 4. SI reporter Kristen Wong claimed that the situation go so bad that Doris Burke had to explain why she called Shai the term. However, the OKC point guard would not have been in danger of getting heckled at his home turf.

Perhaps Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was conscious that anything he did then would cause the heckles during Games 3 and 4. Even then, however, the player has made it clear that the moniker does not bother him.

Shai-Gilgeous Alexander revealed not being bothered with the ‘free throw merchant’ label: “fans are gonna do whatever they can….”

Game 4 of the OKC-Timberwolves series certainly made the ‘free-throw’ merchant tag popular. It was chanted loudly several times when Shai went to the free-throw line. However, the MVP shut the crowd down first through his actions. By the end of the game, Shai had scored 40 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 128-126 win. Sure, he did shoot 12-14 (85.7%) free throws, but he also made 13-30 (43.3%) field goals and 2-7 (28.6%) 3-pointers.

After the game, he used some words to add to his actions. Shai addressed the tag by saying, “Like, the way I see it, fans are gonna do whatever they can do to help their team win and knock me off my game, me being the head of the snake of our team. And that’s their job, that’s what creates home-court advantage, that’s what creates a fanbase, that’s what creates energy in the building, and they want the Timberwolves to win. They don’t want the Oklahoma City Thunder to win. So I expect nothing else”.

via Imago Feb 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The same Shai Gilgeous-Alexander cannot be expected to miss the chance to hit free throws because of what critics said. He addressed the root cause of OKC’s problem after Game 1, stating, “We just got to focus on being better”.

Focus. That’s the name of the game. However, if the issue repeats in Game 2, one has to question whether Iman Shumpert really is right in his analysis.