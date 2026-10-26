Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Left In Tears As Jalen Williams Gets Stretched Off After Horrific Injury Vs. Clippers

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers took a heartbreaking turn when Jalen Williams suffered a frightening injury late in the game. With just 1:14 remaining, the 25-year-old forward went down after an awkward landing, prompting an immediate response from players, medical staff, and fans inside the arena. But as J-Dub received treatment, the distress on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s face told another part of the story.

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Medical staff quickly covered the injured area with a towel before bringing out a stretcher to carry Williams off the court. His left foot appeared to get caught underneath him as he came down, making the scene even more alarming.

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Williams had driven toward the basket from the left wing when Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. met him at the rim. Guard Kris Dunn closed in from behind, leaving the Thunder star caught between the two defenders. Officials later assessed Dunn a Flagrant 1 for his role in the play. The disturbing sequence also drew comparisons to the injury suffered by Indiana Fever guard Ty Harris, who broke her left fibula.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was nearby when Williams went down and immediately covered his face with his jersey. Thunder fans then began chanting “J-Dub” to show their support as medical staff prepared to take him off the floor. Williams responded with a thumbs-up from the stretcher, offering a brief moment of reassurance to the crowd.

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On the sideline, however, SGA struggled to hide his emotions. The Thunder star appeared visibly shaken, bringing his hands to his face as he processed what had happened. Veteran teammate Alex Caruso noticed and reached over to pat him on the chest in a consoling gesture.

“I just feel bad for him. Nothing more than that.” Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said while fighting back tears during his postgame interview. “ We have no choice (on rallying together after the injury)…We just got to hold the fort down until he comes back.”

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The full extent of Williams’ injury remains unknown, and Oklahoma City will need to await further medical updates before determining his recovery timeline.

The incident is particularly concerning given Williams’ injury history. He missed significant time last season while dealing with wrist and hamstring issues, appearing in just 33 games. His hamstring problems also affected his availability during the playoffs. Although he returned to action and entered the new season healthy, this latest setback raises fresh concerns about his availability moving forward.

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Williams’ importance to Oklahoma City extends beyond his scoring. He is a key two-way presence on the wing, and the Thunder have fewer options at the position after trading Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins during the offseason. An extended absence would leave them with a thinner rotation and force them to find other ways to replace his defensive versatility and offensive production.

The Thunder also faced two other injury concerns against the Clippers. Jaylin Williams exited with right wrist soreness after appearing to flex his shooting wrist, while Cason Wallace left in the first quarter following a collision with a screen set by Isaiah Jackson. Wallace was later ruled out with left shoulder soreness.

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With three players leaving the game, Oklahoma City faces several questions ahead of its next matchup against Phoenix.