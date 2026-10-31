Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Loses Yet Another Starter Amid Rumored Trade Talks for Jalen Williams Replacement

The Oklahoma City Thunder‘s recent matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers turned into a nightmare. They already lost Cason Wallace and Jalen Williams, two key players to serious injuries. But the fallout from October 25 is still hurting the 2025 NBA champions. Unfortunately for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the setbacks have not stopped there.

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Chet Holmgren has missed the Thunder’s last two games, and his latest medical update suggests he will be sidelined for considerably longer. On Friday, Oklahoma City confirmed that the 24-year-old underwent a biological treatment to address a small tear in his right patellar tendon.

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“Chet Holmgren experienced mild discomfort in his right knee on October 25,” the Thunder shared the medical update. “After a series of consultations with specialists, the determination was to perform a biological treatment today to address a small patellar tendon tear. The treatment was successful and Holmgren is expected to make a full recovery and return to play in 8-to-10 weeks.”

The timeline is another major blow for a Thunder team that has already lost important pieces of its rotation. Holmgren initially experienced discomfort on October 25, the same day Jalen Williams fractured his left fibula and dislocated his ankle during the contest. And Cason Wallace also suffered a labral tear in his left shoulder.

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Both players required surgery, leaving the Thunder without three crucial contributors heading into the coming weeks. Williams underwent successful surgery on Wednesday. However, his return timeline remains uncertain, with the organization planning to reevaluate him before the end of the 2026-27 regular season. Similarly, Wallace also underwent a successful procedure, which the franchise confirmed on Friday.

“Cason Wallace underwent a successful procedure today to address a labral tear in his left shoulder. The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles with Thunder medical personnel present. Wallace will be re-evaluated prior to the end of the 2026-27 regular season.”

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Losing three important players at once creates a difficult situation for Oklahoma City. Williams provides scoring and playmaking alongside SGA, while Wallace has become an important perimeter defender. Holmgren’s absence is arguably just as concerning. His rim protection, rebounding and ability to stretch the floor make him one of the most important pieces in the Thunder’s system. With so many holes opening up, general manager Sam Presti could eventually explore the trade market.

Oklahoma City might not find an exact replacement for Williams, but adding another versatile defender could help limit the damage. New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones fits that description. According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, the Thunder could consider approaching New Orleans as they evaluate possible trade options.

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“If Presti does elect to pursue a deal, multiple executives identified the New Orleans Pelicans as a potential trade partner with defensive stopper Herb Jones or 3-and-D wing Trey Murphy III as possible targets,” MacMahon reported. “The Pelicans have set a high asking price for Murphy in recent transaction cycles, making it clear that multiple first-round picks would need to be involved to pique their interest, according to league sources.”

Jones would make plenty of sense for Oklahoma City. The former NBA All-Defensive First Team selection can guard multiple positions, disrupt passing lanes and make life difficult for opposing scorers. Those qualities would be particularly valuable with Williams and Wallace unavailable. There is also a potential opportunity in New Orleans.

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The 28-year-old has experienced a surprising reduction in his role under head coach Jamahl Mosley. He came off the bench for the first four games, where he averaged just 3.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.0 steals in 17.5 minutes per game. Against the Kings, he started for the first time, played 32 minutes, and scored 16 points on 58.3% from the floor.

According to Shamit Dua of In the N.O., New Orleans reportedly wants two first-round picks for Jones. But no team so far has agreed to those demands. Even if the Thunder can agree on compensation, the financial implications present another obstacle.

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Jones earns approximately $14.9 million this season. Oklahoma City could potentially absorb his contract through an existing $17.7 million trade exception. However, doing so would push the organization above the second luxury-tax apron.

The Thunder have several players whose contracts will eventually require attention, making another expensive commitment something Presti would need to evaluate carefully.