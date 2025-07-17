Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Mistakes In Emotional Message To Wife & OKC Family After ESPYs Win

“The nervous laughter had no power over his tears. His wide smile was a faulty mechanism. He felt joy and gratitude so strong that for the first time, his fans saw him cry,” wrote Joel Lorenzi of The Oklahoman when describing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s recent NBA MVP acceptance speech. The recent NBA season brought out a series of honors for the 2025 NBA champion, which in turn revealed a different side of the Oklahoma City Thunder star. Shai himself acknowledged it once by saying, “Sorry, I’m so dramatic” during his acceptance speech. When feeling that you’re on top of the world, it really can get hard to keep a lid on those emotions. Therefore, after receiving another prestigious honor, one cannot blame the 27-year-old for faltering during another important acceptance speech.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recently took home the Award for Best Male Athlete in the 2025 ESPY Awards. During the acceptance speech, he kept making mistakes. The video of the speech put out by ESPN included a censored part in which the player said ‘Congrats’ in a manner that could be considered inappropriate for all ears. Shai then claimed that “for dreams to come true, it takes a village, and my village has nothing been short”. He broke off after that and said, “Wow, I am messing up here.” This was because the player actually wanted to say, “My village has been nothing short of special, uh, since the start of my journey”. On that note, he once again acknowledged his wife and family.

