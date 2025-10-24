Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Provides Health Update After Career-High 55 Points Jeopardizes OKC Legend’s Record

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leaned back in the post-game interview chair, exhaling like he had just run a marathon. And in a way, he had. Two double-overtime games, 45 minutes Thursday, 47 minutes Tuesday, and now a career-high 55 points under his belt. The Oklahoma City Thunder had clawed back from exhaustion to edge out the Indiana Pacers 141-135, and Shai looked every bit the superstar, pushing this historic start.

“Uh, I’m tired, but uh it’s expected,” Shai said when asked about his physical state. “It’s a good way to break the ice on the season. Um, shake the rest off. Um, kind of like bust the lungs out, like get my cardio back. So uh yeah, it’s not ideal. Four extra overtimes in two games, but we’ll take it. Two W’s.”

His 55 points tied him with Russell Westbrook for the most 50-point games (5) in franchise history, a record no one expected to be under threat so soon, or maybe did, after all, this is the franchise player of last season’s NBA champions.

Apart from that, SGA scored 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block on 48.4%. Westbrook, now with the Kings, watches as Shai rewrites the Thunder’s narrative.

When asked how he adjusted to tight defensive attention late in the game, Shai was straightforward, as he said, “Yeah, I was just aggressive downhill. This team pressures a lot. Notorious for that. Uh, and I was getting fouled. They were fouling me, and I was just taking advantage of it. Uh, no different than any other night. I attack. I’m always going downhill. That’s probably number one on my scouting report.”

The Oklahoma City Thunder, missing key contributors like Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe, and Alex Caruso, leaned on Shai and second-year guard Ajay Mitchell, who contributed a career-best 26 points off the bench. “Different guys stepping up,” Shai said. “A lot of guys were stepping up tonight. This team never makes excuses. It’s always ready for their moment.”

How Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the Thunder’s balance

Coach Mark Daigneault acknowledged the balance. “One of the most efficient things about Shai is not just the scoring efficiency, but he doesn’t turn the ball over very much. He’s a great ball control player,” he said. Daigneault trusts Shai to take calculated risks, but also leans on rotation management to safeguard the superstar’s health.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) smiles after scoring against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Paycom Center.

For OKC, this performance signals more than mere stats. Shai’s record-tying effort is not limited to being just a personal milestone, but it’s rather a franchise statement. The team has young talent stepping up, and a leader willing to shoulder the burden. How he handles this physical strain will shape not just the early season but also potential playoff success.

Shai’s four-year, $285 million extension locks him into the Thunder’s future while allowing flexibility for growth. Already, his usage rate has spiked with teammates sidelined, forcing him into both playmaker and scorer roles.

Last regular season, SGA averaged 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.4 assists on 51.9%. As for the postseason? 29.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 6.5 assists on 46.2%.

As the Thunder navigate injuries and an intense early schedule, Shai’s health and performance will remain central. Two games in double OT, five 50-point franchise games, and a career rotation pointing upward is the start that makes you wonder not just how, but how far Shai can take this team.

The season is young, but after back-to-back wins, the league knows that the Oklahoma City Thunder have a new standard-bearer, and he’s only just getting started.