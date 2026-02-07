Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Thunder Accused of $19.4M “Robbery” After Latest Roster Decision

One of the most debated moves from the NBA trade deadline isn’t about a superstar changing teams. It’s about value and whether the Oklahoma City Thunder extracted far too much of it from the Philadelphia 76ers.

As the deadline wrapped up, Philadelphia completed two notable deals: sending Eric Gordon to the Memphis Grizzlies and moving Jared McCain to Oklahoma City in exchange for one first-round pick and three second-round picks. It was the McCain deal that immediately became the lightning rod.

The “robbery” framing isn’t just about draft picks, it’s about contract control.

McCain is in the first year of a four-year rookie-scale contract worth $19,448,588, all of it guaranteed. The deal runs through the 2027–28 season, with Oklahoma City now holding full control over McCain at a manageable annual cap hit that starts at $4.22 million in 2025–26 and tops out at $6.78 million in 2027–28. In total, the Thunder acquired a 21-year-old guard locked into a sub-$5 million average annual salary, with restricted free agency not arriving until 2028.

That context is why the move has drawn such strong reactions. Oklahoma City didn’t just get a young former Rookie of the Year frontrunner; they got him at a fixed, team-friendly price for four seasons. Sports media outlet Barstool Sports amplified that sentiment, openly calling the deal a “fleece” for the Thunder, a label that quickly spread across the NBA community. From the Sixers’ side, the logic is more grounded than emotional.

McCain has not taken the leap many expected this season. He is averaging 6.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 38.5 percent from the field. His role diminished as Philadelphia’s guard rotation tightened, especially with the rise of VJ Edgecombe, whose strong rookie season gave the front office confidence to prioritize other paths.

Established contributors Tyrese Maxey and Quentin Grimes further reduced the urgency to keep McCain in a limited role. Financial flexibility also mattered. Moving McCain’s guaranteed salary allowed Philadelphia to open roster and cap pathways, including the option to convert Dominick Barlow to a standard NBA contract or pivot toward future deadline and offseason maneuvers.

Even acknowledging Philadelphia’s rationale, the optics heavily favor Oklahoma City. McCain’s résumé didn’t disappear because of one uneven season. Before injuries slowed him, he was widely viewed as a high-ceiling guard with shooting touch, positional versatility, and long-term upside. Acquiring that profile plus four years of guaranteed cost certainty is exactly the kind of bet the Thunder have made repeatedly during their rebuild.

Now, McCain joins a young core headlined by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, alongside Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell. The backcourt is crowded, but Oklahoma City has the luxury of patience. Development, not immediate production, is the priority.

Daryl Morey is “confident” regarding his decision to trade Jared McCain

Despite the backlash, 76ers president Daryl Morey remains firm in his evaluation.

“I am quite confident we’re selling high,” Morey said after the deadline. “Obviously, time will tell. The Jared deal, we felt that we see Jared as someone who is more likely to help a team in the future. We thought that the draft picks we got would help us more in the future and could have helped us this deadline.”

That confidence will be tested over time.

Imago Dec 4, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain (20) looks on against the Orlando Magic during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

If McCain grows into the player many projected while doing so on a fully guaranteed $19.4 million rookie deal, this trade will continue to be cited as a masterstroke by Oklahoma City. If not, Philadelphia’s bet on flexibility and draft capital will look far more reasonable.

For now, though, the Thunder walk away with a young guard, four years of cost certainty, and yet another reason the league keeps accusing them of winning trades before the results even hit the court.