Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Thunder Face $822M Regret as 15 Insiders Bring Bad News

$822 Million! That is how much the Oklahoma City Thunder are reportedly set to spend on just their top 3 players over the next years. This number comes after the team gave reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander a 4-year, $285 million extension, Chet Holmgren a 5-year, $250 million deal, and Jalen Williams a contract worth $287 million over 5 years. The future of the trio that delivered OKC their first championship since 1979 is secure. However, after a recent revelation, that might not have been OKC’s best move.

A few hours ago, a group of 26 ESPN NBA Insiders worked together to release a report answering some of the biggest questions heading into the 2025-26 season. Amongst the questions the insiders voted on was “Will we get a different champion for the eighth straight season?” A whopping 15 insiders voted “Yes”, while the remaining 11 voted “No”.

The report highlighted that, for the next NBA season, the Thunder squad had all of its players back. This means all the players who played a crucial role in helping the team secure a 68-14 regular season and the championship in the postseason will be there to try and repeat the feat. However, if the past is an indication, having the same squad for consecutive seasons is not always a recipe for success.

“Last season, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics were expected to square off in the Eastern Conference finals but neither made it there. The Thunder were on the ropes in the second round against the Denver Nuggets and in the Finals against the Indiana Pacers” wrote Tim Bontemps. “The inevitable growing competitiveness of the league, plus some questions about OKC’s staying power, led our panel to conclude parity will reign over the NBA this season”.

Though the 2024-25 OKC squad generated immense success, they also had some close shaves. The squad was pushed to Game 7 in the NBA Finals and, as NBA reporter Brian Martin highlighted, “OKC did not lose a key player to injury during the postseason”, a reference to Tyrese Haliburton’s injury in Game 7. John Schuhmann believes that the Thunder should be better next year with continued improvement from Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, but “winning a championship is hard, and repeating (especially in recent years) is even harder”.

Things aren’t going to be easy, even if the team spent close to a billion dollars to secure its Top 3 players. This is why the 2x NBA champion didn’t mince words.

Udonis Haslem warns Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Co.

Udonis Haslem recently joined Ramona Shelburne and Marc J. Spears to discuss the Oklahoma City Thunder on a segment of ‘NBA on ESPN’. The 45-year-old was part of the same Miami Heat squad that won the 2012 and 2013 NBA championships. Recalling his experience, the former player stated,

“This team is mature beyond their years; they’ve shown that in the past. They’ll be ready when they step into the arenas, and they’ll be prepared. But what they’re gonna get from other teams is gonna be different. Every single team in the NBA is gonna be gunning for you, every single night you walk in, that’s gonna be the other team’s championship game.”

After the 2024-25 season, several teams have made improvements to their rosters. According to the same ESPN report, the San Antonio Spurs and the Atlanta Hawks are favourites to make a Turnaround next season. The Los Angeles Lakers have improved their Center situation by acquiring DeAndre Ayton. As Ramona Shelburne highlighted, the Warriors, under Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry, “have the potential to build up a nice lead in that West”. Though OKC maintains it’s best squad, other teams haven’t chosen to remain the same.

Do you think OKC can actually do the improbable and secure a 2-peat? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below.