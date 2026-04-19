Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 13th Straight 25-Point Playoff Game Leads Thunder to Win vs Suns

There are playoff wins… and then there are warnings. What happened inside the Paycom Center on April 19 wasn’t just Oklahoma City taking Game 1. It felt like a message to the rest of the league. Loud, clear, and honestly a little uncomfortable if you’re on the other side.

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Because for a few minutes, this looked like a fight. And then it didn’t. By the time this one ended, the Thunder hadn’t just beaten the Suns. They had taken apart everything Phoenix wanted this game to be.

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And right in the middle of it all was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander quietly making history again. He recorded his 13th straight 25-point playoff game at home, the longest streak since Giannis Antetokounmpo went 17 straight from 2020 to 2022. The scary part is it didn’t even feel like he was forcing it.

Let’s walk through it properly, because this game deserves that.

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The Setup: A Contender vs A Survivor

Coming in, everything pointed one way.

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Record 64-18 45-37 Playoff Status No. 1 seed, defending champs No. 8 seed via play-in Net Rating +11.1 +1.4 Identity Elite defense, system basketball Shot creation, perimeter-heavy

Oklahoma City had spent a week resting, resetting, and preparing. Phoenix had spent that same time just trying to survive. And early on, you could actually feel that difference in energy.

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The First Punch: Suns Come Out Swinging… Then Everything Changes

Phoenix came out swinging early. Dillon Brooks drilled a three, Devin Booker followed it with a dunk, and just like that the Suns were up 5-0 before Oklahoma City had even settled in. Not huge, but enough to quiet the building for a second. Enough to make you think, okay… maybe this gets interesting. Then came the moment that flipped everything. Dillon Brooks, doing what Dillon Brooks does, got physical. Too physical. He swung and caught Chet Holmgren in the face. Hard.

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Originally called a loose ball foul. Then reviewed. Then upgraded to a Flagrant 1. And just like that, the tone of the entire game shifted. The crowd went from tense to furious. Holmgren calmly knocked down the free throws. Oklahoma City locked in. That was the last time this game felt even remotely normal.

Imago Apr 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) drives around Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) in the first quarter during game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

And then the game flipped fast. It started with Jalen Williams tying the game with a three, then immediately jumping a passing lane for a steal and a dunk that gave Oklahoma City the lead for good.

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You hear “good defense” all the time in the playoffs. This wasn’t just good. This was suffocating. The Thunder didn’t just guard the Suns. They made every possession feel like work. Every dribble contested. Every passing lane crowded. Every decision rushed.

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Here’s what that looked like on paper:

FG 29-83 42-93 FG% 35% 45% 3PT 13-39 14-46 3PT% 33% 30% FT 13-18 21-23 FT% 72% 91% Rebounds 45 54 Offensive Rebounds 14 19 Turnovers 19 8 Points Off TO 2 34 Fast Break Points 2 18 Points in Paint 24 52

That “points off turnovers” number doesn’t even feel real. 34 to 2. That’s not a gap. That’s a completely different level of control. And it wasn’t random either. It was systematic. Every mistake Phoenix made turned into instant offense the other way, and the numbers back it up in a brutal way.

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Chet Holmgren Sets the Tone Early

Before we even get to SGA or J-Dub, we’ve got to talk about Chet. Because the first quarter was his. Putbacks. Tip dunks. Free throws. Rim protection. Then a three at the buzzer just to cap it off. He didn’t just score. He made Phoenix rethink going anywhere near the paint. By the end of the quarter, it was already leaning heavily OKC. And the Suns looked uncomfortable.

This is where Oklahoma City broke the game. Oklahoma City’s pressure didn’t let up. Fresh bodies came in and kept the same intensity, turning mistakes into easy points and quick scoring opportunities. One sequence said it all. Possession after possession, it was the same story. Stops on one end, then quick offense the other way before Phoenix could get set. That wasn’t just a stretch of good basketball. It was exactly how Oklahoma City wants to play.

Phoenix had moments. A deep three from Dillon Brooks. A shot from Gillespie. But they felt isolated. Oklahoma City felt inevitable. Early in the second quarter, that pressure turned into separation. Ajay Mitchell knocked down back-to-back threes, and a few possessions later Cason Wallace finished a dunk off a Jalen Williams assist, pushing the lead past 20 and forcing another Suns timeout. Halftime came with a massive gap.

Imago Apr 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) looks down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half during game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

There’s always a “game within the game” in the playoffs. This one was brutal. Lu Dort didn’t just guard Devin Booker. He lived with him. Every cut. Every catch. Every dribble. Nothing came easy. And you could see it getting to Booker. The frustration. The conversations with refs. The forced shots. By the fourth quarter, it got worse.

Nothing came easy anymore. Every look was contested, every drive crowded, and even when he did score, it felt like he had to fight through traffic just to get there. That’s not just a bad stretch. That’s what happens when a defense takes away your rhythm completely.

Phoenix tried to push back. Jalen Green got aggressive. Attacked the rim. Tried to shift momentum. For a moment, it felt like maybe they could make it interesting. Then Jalen Williams happened.

Mid-range. Drives. Control. Confidence. And then the shot. And then came the stretch where he just took over. Bucket after bucket from different spots, keeping Oklahoma City firmly in control. That was it. You could feel it in the building. The game wasn’t just slipping from Phoenix. It was gone.

No big comeback. No late drama. Just… nothing. Phoenix’s offense stalled late, with possessions starting to feel rushed and disconnected. Turnovers started stacking. Shots got rushed. Body language dropped. Meanwhile, Oklahoma City stayed sharp. No relaxing. No sloppy possessions. Just clean, controlled basketball.

That’s what championship teams do.

The Stars vs The System

Let’s break down the key performances.

Player Impact Table

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC 25 / 7 AST Controlled tempo, lived at the line Jalen Williams OKC 22 / 6 AST Took over 3rd, hit dagger Chet Holmgren OKC 16 / 7 Dominated early, protected rim Devin Booker PHX 23 / 6 REB Shut down late, struggled vs Dort Jalen Green PHX 17 / 5 REB Aggressive in bursts, faded

The biggest difference? Oklahoma City didn’t need one guy to carry them. Phoenix did. And when Booker got shut down, there was no Plan B.

You can’t talk about this game without mentioning Dillon Brooks. He came in talking about foul baiting. About physical playoff basketball.

Then he:

Picked up a flagrant

Shot 6 for 22

Let’s be real. Game 1 didn’t just give Oklahoma City a 1-0 lead. It gave them control of the series.

Key Takeaways

Turnovers Destroyed (34-2 pts) Clean ball handling Paint Lost badly (52-24) Interior presence without Mark Williams Booker vs Dort One-sided Find ways to free Booker Depth OKC dominant More from role players

Right now, this looks like a mismatch. Not because Phoenix doesn’t have talent. But because Oklahoma City has answers for everything Phoenix wants to do. Some playoff games feel like coin flips.

This didn’t. This felt like a team that knows exactly who it is… against one still trying to figure it out. The Thunder didn’t just win. They controlled. They dictated. They overwhelmed. And if Game 1 is any indication, this series might not be about whether Oklahoma City advances. It might be about how quickly they do it. The road to the title still runs through OKC.

And after this, it looks like a pretty tough road for anyone else.