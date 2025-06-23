Shai Gilgeous Alexander’s Voice Trembles With Heavy Emotion as Adam Silver Announces NBA Finals MVP

And just like that, the final buzzer echoes into eternity. The 2024-25 NBA season, a rollercoaster of heartbreaks, heroics, and heated debates, comes to a close. For eight electrifying months, basketball ruled our hearts—and in a poetic Game 7 finish, the Oklahoma City Thunder rose to claim glory, 103-91 over the Indiana Pacers. History rewrote itself, emotions spilled, and through every “free-throw merchant” jeer, one name stood tall and undeniable—Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the calm in chaos, the crown jewel of OKC’s redemption.

Destiny didn’t knock—Shai Gilgeous-Alexander kicked the door wide open. Under the brightest lights, he delivered a masterclass stitched in poise and precision. The Canadian wasn’t just chasing history—he was rewriting it. Game 7 became his canvas, and every move painted greatness. SGA didn’t just seal the Finals. He stamped his name across the soul of the league.

Scoring a double-double (29 pts, 12 rebs) in the Finals, the 26-year-old point guard sealed his name as the rightful 2025 Finals MVP. Well, you didn’t need Shams Charania or Adam Silver to state the obvious, but… obligations, you see. However, right after the announcement, SGA’s voice trembled as he took the mic to speak his heart out. You could tell how much this means to the youngster.

Moreover, Gilgeous-Alexander turned the Finals into his personal masterpiece. He averaged 30.3 points, 5.6 assists, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.9 steals, shooting 44.3% from the field. Every game, every quarter, he rose to the moment. The result? A no-brainer Finals MVP and his name etched alongside the greats. This wasn’t just dominance—it was destiny wrapped in a Thunder jersey.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma’s Superman also created a piece of history in this process. Guess what? He just followed LeBron James’s glorious path in just a season.

Finals MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, imitates LeBron James’s record

Winning both the Kia NBA MVP and Bill Russell Finals MVP in a single season is a crown only legends wear. LeBron James did it twice, back-to-back in 2012 and 2013. He averaged 27.1 PPG, 7.9 RPG, and 6.2 APG in 2012, then torched OKC in the Finals with 28.6 PPG. A year later, he returned with 26.8 PPG and clinched another title. That’s not just dominance. That’s a legacy forged under fire.

Now, cue Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Thunder star led the league with 32.7 PPG, 6.4 APG, and 5.0 RPG. OKC went 68-14, their best regular season ever. But the magic peaked in Game 7—29 points, 12 assists, and a championship. SGA became the first since LeBron to win MVP, Finals MVP, and the scoring title in the same season. Different era, same greatness. A new name etched into basketball royalty.

And so, the torch is passed—not quietly, but in a thunderous roar. Just like LeBron in his prime, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander owned the moment, swept the accolades, and carved out his era. From MVP to Finals MVP to scoring king—he did it all in one season. A legacy wasn’t born tonight—it was unleashed, wrapped in ice and thunder.