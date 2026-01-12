Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Sends Strong Locker-Room Message Before Facing Victor Wembanyama’s Spurs

Everyone was talking about the Oklahoma City Thunder coming for the Warriors’ 73-9 record leading into the in-season tournament. Then Victor Wembanyama came back healthy and squashed the urban legend of OKC’s invincibility. That very moment, NBA fans marked January 13 on their calendars for what is billed to be the grittiest grudge match of the season. At least Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was waiting for this date.
Ahead of hosting the San Antonio Spurs at home, the reigning MVP is obviously staying level-headed with no intent to repeat the mistakes of the NBA Cup semis and Christmas Day. He addressed the media a day before the game with a message for Wemby’s squad.
“It’s obviously a very good team who’s gotten the better of us recently,” Shai said tonight (January 11). “Should be a fun one, should be competitive. We got to go out there and do the necessary things to win the game and if we don’t will most likely lose.”
SGA’s statement shows that he understands the gravity of this rematch and ensures his teammates feel the same. The defending champions with the highest defensive rating in the league is up against a team led by the DPOY apparent. The stakes re high and the OKC won’t be complacent.
Shai on the next game being the Spurs:
“It’s obviously a very good team who’s gotten the better of us recently. Should be a fun one, should be competitive. We got to go out there and do the necessary things to win the game and if we don’t will most likely lose” pic.twitter.com/ZecYquAEF0
— Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) January 12, 2026
When the Spurs ended the Thunder’s winning streak in the NBA Cup Knockout Rounds, they became the underdogs of the season. When they beat them again on Christmas Day, they emerged as a legitimate kryptonite against them.
OKC hasn’t beaten the Spurs at all in 2025. They face a sweep in their 2026 matchup and Shai is taking that very seriously.
Victor Wembanyama’s Spurs prove OKC are mortals
The OKC stand at 33-7 in the West. Of the seven losses, three were handed by the Spurs. Despite leading the West, the Spurs are second with a 27–12 record. They’re another team with a young core, defensive versatility by Wemby, and offensive impact of De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle. And yet, most analysts didn’t think they could go as far as OKC at the start of the season.
Till they snapped OKC’s 16-game streak, a franchise record, in a 111–109 nail-biter that had the NBA Cup in contention. It was no fluke because their rematch on December 25 ended in OKC’s blowout 20-point loss again.
The primary disruptor to OKC’s reign of terror has been Victor Wembanyama. His return from a 12-game absence was game-changing for the Spurs. Wemby’s innate talent to defend without fouling gave SGA an unwanted Christmas present, holding him down to a season-low five free throws.
Thursday’s matchup is being billed as a Western Conference Finals preview. OKC has been on a great run in 2026. And Shai’s warned his teammates they can’t underestimate the Spurs.
