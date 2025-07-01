Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Sends 3-Word Message to Cousin Nickeil Alexander-Walker After Hawks Trade

“He got the better of me sometimes, I got the better of him. Stuff we’ve dreamt about for our whole lives, and it’s crazy that it’s come to fruition.” Shai Gilgeous-Alexander told The Oklahoman as he faced off against his cousin Nickeil Alexander-Walker in the NBA Western Conference Finals. It was the Thunder guard who had the last laugh and eventually won the championship for his team. Now, looking ahead, SGA is celebrating his cousin, even though they won’t face each other in the Western Conference.

The cousins grew up together in Hamilton, Ontario. Shai and Nickeil once shared a room together for two years in high school while teammates at Hamilton Heights Christian Academy. The latter is now in the East, part of the Atlanta Hawks, as he signed a four-year, $62 million deal. Shams Charania reported the news on social media, and SGA shared it on his story with a 3 word message.

“Earned it twizzzz.” The message seems short on social media, just gives a hint about the conversation that the cousins would have had.

