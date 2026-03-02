Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Shatters Wilt Chamberlain’s 62-Year-Old Record vs Mavs as MVP Case Strengthens

The deep recesses of the NBA’s vault of the ’60s always 79felt impossible to open. Now Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is leading is turning into a generational legend one game at a time. He’s reached another one of Wilt Chamberlain’s elusive records. All before the game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks had even ended. (OKC leads 79-95 with five minutes left in the game.)

During Sunday night’s clash in Dallas’ American Airlines Center, Shai officially etched his name into the NBA’s most exclusive record books by surpassing a mark held by the legendary Wilt Chamberlain for over six decades. Midway into the third quarter, he made his 20th point of the night.

That made it his 59th consecutive road game with 20 or more points. And he’s not stopping. He’s already made 30 points with less than 2 minutes left in the game.

SGA came out of a nine-game hiatus due to abdominal strain a game earlier (February 27) where he had 36 points on 12-of-29 shooting against the Nuggets. Despite an extended hiatus, the reining MVP hasn’t fallen out of the race. Which is more than can be said about Nikola Jokic recently.

Wilt Chamberlain’s record had remained unmatched for decades as the bar for a staggering display of consistency at a high level. Not withstanding another off-the-cuff remark by Doris Burke, becoming the first player to exceed Wilt’s record serves as a cornerstone for SGA’s 2026 MVP campaign.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander protects his MVP standing

After a month away, Nikola Jokic returned and was still putting up double-doubles. Yet his shooting inconsistency, injury scares, and availability questions have made a discouraging case to MVP voters like Brian Windhorst. New contenders like Victor Wembanyama and Jaylen Brown have emerged. But even though SGA missed the All-Star Weekend, he remains a frontrunner.

The record SGA broke was one of the many untouchable streaks set by Wilt Chamberlain between his prime in 1961 and 1963. Chamberlain’s previous record was a testament to the dominance of the early 1960s, a period where The Big Dipper routinely overwhelmed the league’s interior defenses. His streak began during a time when the NBA was vastly different in terms of travel and defensive schemes. There was not even a three-point shot in the NBA at that time.

Shai, a starkly different player from Wilt, showcased an ability to eclipse that mark in the perimeter-oriented 2026 NBA landscape. Analysts have noted that while Jokic remains the advanced-stat darling, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s provides Thunder the reliability that is difficult to ignore. He has not scored fewer than 20 points in an away arena since early 2024, a streak that covers over 500 days of calendar time.

The feat is not just a franchise milestone but a historic league achievement that highlights SGA’s status as the most reliable road performer in the modern era.