Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Shifts Attention to Lakers-Rockets After Eliminating Suns: “I’ve Already Been Watching”

The defending champs aren’t wasting time looking at the next round. Their sweep of the Phoenix Suns is five minutes old and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is in fact staking out the next competition already. Following a dominant 131–122 victory over the Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center, the Oklahoma City Thunder have officially become the first team to advance to the Western Conference semifinals. Depending how things pan out elsewhere, SGA will be up against LeBron James or Kevin Durant.

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While the rest of the league processed the definitive 4-0 sweep, the Thunder superstar made it clear that his focus had shifted long before the final buzzer sounded on Tuesday night. SGA, who paced OKC with 31 points and 8 assists in the closeout win, revealed that he has been meticulously scouting the Thunder’s potential next opponents while the first round was still in its early stages.

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“I’ve already been watching all the Lakers and Houston series, so just continue to do so,” Gilgeous-Alexander said on the court immediately following the sweep. “[I] watch both teams and see their strengths and weaknesses. Both of them are obviously in the West, we’ve played them a few times this year. We know what it will look like.”

This proactive approach underscores a team that, despite being one of the youngest in the league, is operating with a veteran-like maturity as they await the winner of the Los Angeles-Houston matchup. They’re not looking to relax after an early first round victory. In fact, in his post-game presser, SGA actually revealed his observations from watching the Lakers and Rockets.

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“It’s obviously going to be a really good team, you’re not making it to the semifinals of the Western Conference playoffs if you’re not,” he said before listing out the archetypal differences of two teams fighting to go up against Oklahoma City Thunder. “It’ll either be the Lakers or Houston. Each pose their challenges. Houston is like more defensive and the Lakers are more offensive. But they’re both really good teams and to make it out that series…you have to do a lot of things right. So we won’t take them lightly.”

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The conviction to not underestimate them is significant as that series could see either team getting a major boost. Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves could return for the semis if the Lakers make it. Kevin Durant could also bounce back from an ankle sprain (though now Houston fans won’t mind if he’s not back). The MVP finalist’s calculated mindset now reads like a scouting report for the two franchises currently locked in a high-stakes battle.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s not underestimating the Lakers or Rockets

While Oklahoma City rests, the Los Angeles Lakers are currently sitting on a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Houston Rockets. The Rockets avoided the same fate as the Suns with a 115-96 win yesterday. Yet the Lakers are still one win away and potentially getting Austin Reaves back for Game 5.

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While LeBron James has turned back the clock, including dropping 29 points in Game 3, the Lakers have relied on Marcus Smart’s veteran savvy and Rui Hachimura’s scoring to put the Rockets on the brink of elimination. The Rockets have meanwhile struggled to close out games despite the monstrous effort by Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson.

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OKC knows better than to underestimate the Rockets though. They’ve gone 2-1 this season, including Houston’s crucial road win off Tari Eason’s 26 points in February 2026.

On the other hand, the last two times the Lakers and Thunder faced off, the Lakers suffered injuries to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves on route to two back-to-back humiliating blowouts. They hold a 4-0 regular-season record against the Lakers irrespective of the superstar presence. Then again, the ‘Playoff LeBron’ chatter around the league is worth noting.

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Regardless of which team emerges, SGA emphasized the quality of the competition, stating that you don’t reach the semifinals of the Western Conference without being a “really good team.”