Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Sounds Like A “Broken Record” in Strong Message To OKC Locker Room

“I don’t watch basketball,” said Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recently. That’s how he decompresses – by turning it off completely. But when he does hit the hardwood, he dominates. The OKC Thunder are in the NBA Finals for the first time in 13 years and there are no doubts that most of the credit goes to Shai. He’s been living up to that MVP status all through the Playoffs. And now, after OKC evened the series in Game 2, he sounded like he was repeating his own mantra. But honestly, that’s exactly how you know he’s locked in.

After a gut-wrenching Game 1 where the Thunder blew a 15-point fourth-quarter lead, they came into Game 2 with one goal: don’t let up. Well, They didn’t. Not even a little. Oklahoma City cruised to a 123–107 win over the Indiana Pacers to even the series, and of course, Shai was in the middle of it all, dropping a cool 34 points. On the other end, Tyrese Haliburton didn’t really find his rhythm until it was a little too late. He had just 5 points through three quarters before ending with 17.

But by then, OKC had the game on lock. The Thunder took control midway through the second quarter, grabbing an 11-point lead with 7:47 left and never looked back. From then on, it was all blue and orange. They shot better, drained more threes, got to the line more, and finally flipped the script on the boards. Defensively, they looked every bit the No. 1 team they’ve been all season. So what changed?

“Basketball is a game of ups and downs,” Shai said postgame. “The season’s full of ups and downs. The series is full of ups and downs. And it’s about the team that can stay level-headed and get better throughout the experiences. That’s gonna come out on top.” That’s not just talk, though, as that’s exactly what they did between Games 1 and 2. They didn’t mope, they adjusted.

Mar 9, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) runs down the court after scoring against the Denver Nuggets during the second quarter at Paycom Center.

When asked about what it’s like to keep the same mindset after a win instead of a loss, Shai didn’t flinch. “The exact same way. You can’t get comfortable,” he said. “You gotta focus on the little things, recovery, get ready for the game plan. And ultimately, I’m gonna sound like a broken record, but get better for the next game and the next opportunity.”





