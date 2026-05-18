Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Splurges Over $500,000 on Teammates After Back-to-Back MVP Wins

Shams Charania spoiled the fun for many NBA fans. The Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander claimed his second, and consecutive, MVP right before the WCF series against the San Antonio Spurs. SGA had a historic season, shooting close to 56% from the field as one of the leading scorers in the league. And the All-Star guard kept his tradition alive. Shai proved why he is the backbone of the Thunder brotherhood.

After securing his second MVP, the Canadian brought the entire OKC team to present them with some luxurious gift packages. It included perfumes, a Burberry trench coat, the latest iPhone, and other goodies. Each box was custom-made, alongside an entire set of golf clubs and bags for the entire Thunder roster. “Thank you guys, for everything,” SGA told the entire OKC team. He was very intentional with the range of gifts, particularly the lavish trench coats.

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“My teammates are very fashionable guys. I thought I’d help them out with a Burberry trench coat. They look great, and I’m glad they all fit… except for Chet’s,” Shai said during his MVP presentation.

However, there was one particular time piece that makes it seem like SGA may have spent over half a million just to show appreciation for his teammates. He presented every member with an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore, valued at approximately $32,000 per watch. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was just as generous last year, when the entire Thunder team got Rolexes after his maiden MVP.

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In turn, the Thunder wore T-shirts celebrating Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s back-to-back triumphs. And they could do a lot more this season.

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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC headed for a dynasty?

Shai Gilegeous-Alexnder and OKC didn’t just own the regular season. They’ve been the number one seed for three straight seasons, and still have a healthy influx of draft capital to keep the team competitive. And last year, they earned their stripes as a full-fledged powerhouse, having won their first championship.

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SGA was there to collect his Finals MVP crown. There were only a select few players to win both MVP and Finals MVP in the same season. Shai has the chance of repeating the achievement, literally putting him in the same seat as the GOATS. The only other players to have done that are LeBron James (2012,2013) and Michael Jordan (1991,1992).

And the Oklahoma City Thunder have the opportunity to become the first dynasty since the Golden State Warriors. They won back-to-back titles eight years ago. No one has done it since. That being said, OKC faces the hardest path. They have to beat the next best team, and a side that’s got the better of them this season.

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Victor Wembanyama, devoid of his first MVP, awaits SGA in the Western Conference Finals. The Spurs have a 4-1 record over OKC this season. By every metric, this is the perfect clash to decide which team advances to the Finals as the outright favorites. And it’s going to be a brawl for the ages.