Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Sums Up Special Day at Hamilton Stadium Rally as City Awards Major Honor

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returned to his hometown of Hamilton, Ontario, for a day that celebrated both his basketball success and his enduring connection to the community. The Oklahoma City Thunder guard drew a large crowd at Tim Hortons Field, where fans of all ages gathered to see one of the city’s most famous athletes in person.

The event was filled with music, local pride, and numerous opportunities for fans to interact with the NBA star. From taking photos to signing autographs, Shai made sure the day was as much about the people in the stands as it was about him.

It all came together as part of a rally marking “SGA Day,” a hometown honor officially awarded by the city. Standing before the crowd, Shai summed up the moment with an inspiring line: “You can do anything you want to do… especially if you’re from Hamilton!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA (@nba) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

AD

This is a developing story.