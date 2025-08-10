Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Teammate Ditch Alex Caruso’s Wedding as $27B Commitment Ruins OKC Reunion

Alex Caruso just got his second ring, and this time, it wasn’t for hoops. The NBA champ tied the knot with Haleigh Broucher on August 9, with a solid crew of OKC teammates celebrating alongside him. Chet Holmgren, Lu Dort, Isaiah Hartenstein, and others repped the Thunder, flashing their championship fingers for the cameras. But two names were missing from the wedding roll call: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams.

J Dub had just touched down in Shanghai at 1 AM, and despite the hour, hundreds of fans packed the airport chanting “OKC!” halfway across the world. @BrandonRahbar posted, “Jalen Williams welcomed by a crowd of fans late night in Shanghai.” With adidas dropping his Harden Vol. 9 PE and a potential signature shoe on the horizon, Jalen’s off-court value is skyrocketing.

This is a Developing Story…