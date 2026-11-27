The debate surrounding the NBA’s next superstar may be getting crowded, but former OKC Thunder player Raymond Felton isn’t making it complicated. While Victor Wembanyama and Luka Doncic continue to strengthen their MVP cases this season, the former Oklahoma City Thunder guard believes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander still belongs in a league of his own.

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The numbers have certainly made the conversation interesting. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.1 points per game, slightly ahead of Wembanyama’s 30.7. However, the Spurs phenom is putting together a remarkable all-around season, adding 12.5 rebounds and 3.8 blocks per game. For Felton, though, there is a difference between who’s currently putting together the strongest season and who’s the best basketball player in the league.

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“Who’s the best player in the NBA? It’s Shai. Who’s playing the best this season right now? That’s the question. If you ask me who’s the best in the NBA, it’s Shai… Shai’s the best in the world. Wemby is having the best season. That’s the difference,” Felton said on the To The Baha podcast.

His comments arrive as Wembanyama and Doncic gain significant traction in the MVP race. As of November 26, Wembanyama sits atop DraftKings MVP odds at -105, while Doncic’s offensive production has been particularly eye-catching. The Lakers star is putting up 36.6 points and 7.7 assists per game, making him another major contender in a conversation that Gilgeous-Alexander isn’t dominating as comfortably as he did last season.

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That debate now gets another interesting chapter as the Lakers prepare to face San Antonio in their final NBA Cup group-stage game. Beyond the individual battle between Doncic and Wembanyama, the stakes are significant for both teams, with the winner finishing the night at the top of the Western Conference.

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Los Angeles has put together the league’s best record so far, but its early-season success has also come under scrutiny because of the teams it has faced. Their opponents have combined for a .384 winning percentage, the lowest in the NBA, raising questions about just how much the Lakers have been tested. JJ Redick, however, knows how quickly the narrative surrounding his team can change.

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“We’re either going to be contenders, or we’re going to be a fake team… If we win that [San Antonio] game and then we lose to Memphis and Houston, we’re back to being a fake team. So … the overreactions game-to-game are what they are, and we’ve got to, as a group, manage that and manage the noise and that’s just part of being in the NBA,” Redick said.

Nevertheless, the Lakers could have some help on the way. Doncic has shouldered a considerable share of the offense during the opening stretch, and Austin Reaves could be nearing a return after missing five straight games and six of the team’s last seven with a bruised heel.

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The Spurs, meanwhile, have also faced questions about the strength of their schedule despite collecting 15 wins. San Antonio has handled the teams in front of it, but the Lakers matchup presents another opportunity to see how the team fares against a fellow Western Conference contender. With both sides looking to make a statement, this game could offer more than just another NBA Cup result—it could provide an early indication of how seriously each team should be taken in the wider playoff conversation.