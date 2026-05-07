“Shai Is About to Win His 2nd MVP”: Jaylen Brown Takes a Jab at NBA Despite $50,000 Fine

As the famous saying goes, “Speak the truth, even if your voice shakes.” In the case of Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown, speaking his truth on a live stream didn’t just shake the NBA landscape; it cost him a cool $50,000. But instead of retreating into silence after receiving the league’s hefty fine, Brown doubled down. During his latest live stream, the defiant wing took a direct jab at the officiating consistency not against the Celtics, but in the entire league. When it comes to the subject of ‘flopping,’ the poster boy of that debate has to be the Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

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SGA is a frontrunner for his second consecutive Most Valuable Player title amid all the criticism for his foul-baiting. That’s why Jaylen Brown feels he’s rewarded with MVP trophies for utilizing the exact same physical moves that get him penalized in the playoffs. Right after the Sunday livestream that got him the fine, Brown was back online on Wednesday night once again provoking the league’s disciplinary office.

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“They probably gonna fine me another 50k after this,” Brown said, sarcastically acknowledging the league’s watchful eye. “Because that was what I had to say. Anytime you talk they gon’ [fine]… so I hope not, NBA ain’t like China, but I had to say something. There’s an inconsistency, and it’s there. You called me for all these offensive fouls, you know that’s not the reason why we lost… but Shai is about to win his second MVP with the same move.”

Brown’s frustration boiled over just days after the Celtics were eliminated in a grueling seven-game first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers. The $50k fine added insult to injury after James Jones, Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations, issued a response to Brown’s May 3 live stream following Boston’s season-ending 109-100 loss in Game 7.

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The NBA makes an example of Jaylen Brown’s fine

The root of Jaylen Brown’s outrage stems from a massive statistical anomaly during the Celtics’ first-round series against the Sixers and a lot of fan backing. The All-Star was whistled for a staggering 10 offensive fouls across the seven games. That was twice as many as the next-highest players in the playoffs, a group that included Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Duren with five apiece.

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Still stinging from the elimination, Brown went on Twitch to vent. True to his livetream style, Brown pulled up video footage of Sixers forward Paul George using his off-arm to push off and not get a whistle. Brown told viewers to see the double standard in officiating in these replays.

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“If you’re going to call push-offs, call that,” Brown argued during the initial stream. “Same move. Same refs. Oh, it’s nothing? It’s play on, right? But you gonna call me? Everybody does it … but if it would have been me, it’d have been an offensive foul.”

Brown went as far as to suggest that referees had actively targeted him as retaliation for his past criticisms of officiating, going so far as to suggest that certain referees needed to be investigated. “Every good basketball player does this. What are y’all talking about? They clearly had an agenda,” Brown alleged. “I don’t know if it’s because I pissed the refs off. I’ve been critical about them, and I called them out a bunch of times. So, they were like, ‘You know what, I got you in the playoffs. Watch this.’ [Because] that’s exactly what they did.”

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In March 2026, Brown got his second career ejection. He has since taken an outspoken stance on officiating inconsistencies.

He’s not the only one. Devin Booker called it out and got fined too. And only yesterday, Brown’s buddy, Donovan Mitchell claimed he couldn’t criticize officiating, citing his ‘friend’ getting fined. After the recent series of crackdowns from the NBA disciplinary office, Brown and Mitchell’s caution while taking a stand is understandable.

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By dragging Shai Gilgeous-Alexander into the conversation, Brown is shining a spotlight on the delicate line between a star player’s “signature move” and an illegal push-off. With the Thunder guard currently favored to win his second consecutive MVP award, Brown’s comments ensure that the debate over whistle consistency will follow the league deep into the postseason.