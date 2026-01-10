“Shameful”: Steve Kerr Issues Strong Statement on Fatal Minneapolis Shooting

Recently, the Minnesota Timberwolves came together with the local community in Minneapolis to honor the life of Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old Minneapolis resident who passed away earlier this week. Tonight, Golden State head coach Steve Kerr issued his own statement to recognize the unfortunate incident.

“I’m glad that the Timberwolves recognized her life and the tragic nature of her death,” Kerr told reporters ahead of the Warriors’ game against the Sacramento Kings. “It’s shameful, really, that in our country we can have law enforcement officers commit murder and seemingly get away with it. It’s shameful that the government can come out and lie about what happened when there’s video and what the government is saying.”

Good was an award-winning poet and mother of three children aged 15, 12, and 6. She had recently relocated from Minneapolis from Missouri, and Old Dominion University, her alma mater, paid tribute to her following news of her death, highlighting her impact. According to her husband, Good had just dropped off her six-year-old son at school before the incident.

Video footage shows U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcements agents approaching her vehicle, which was partially blocking a traffic lane on Portland Avenue, following which she was shot. Federal authorities stated that the agent acted in self-defense, which has strongly been disputed by Minnesota governor Tim Walz, Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey, as well as many local residents present at the site.

“So very demoralizing, devastating to lose anyone’s life, especially in that matter,” the Warriors coach told reporters. “It’s terrible, terribly sad for her family and for her and for that city. And I’m glad that Timberwolves came out and expressed that sadness.”

According to the Wolves, the decision to honor Good was made independently, not connected to any league directive. After the tribute, their game continued as scheduled, but the gesture highlighted the gravity of the moment felt across the Twin Cities.

Head Coach Chris Finch Speaks on Behalf of Minnesota Timberwolves Organization

Steve Kerr wasn’t the first coach to address the incident. Before the Timberwolves’ game, Wolves head coach Chris Finch addressed the media with his own statement, highlighting that the moment was about the Minneapolis community.

“As we all know, our community has suffered yet another unspeakable tragedy,” he told reporters. “We want to just convey our condolences and heartfelt wishes and prayers and thoughts to the families and loved ones and all of those that are greatly affected by what happened.”

Finch also made it clear that the organization held individual conversations with players following the incident to check in on their well-being. However, he was clear that the team’s primary concern was about those affected.

“This is not about our guys and how they’re reacting,” Finch explained. “It’s about how our guys can be supportive and understanding of what’s happening.”

He repeatedly turned to the affect the effect on Good’s children, noting that their loss has stayed in the mind for the organization, and Finch stressed that the tragedy demanded empathy outward for the community. The city is already experiencing heightened tension amid ongoing federal immigration operations, and the message from the team was one of restraint, recognition, and solidarity.