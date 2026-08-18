Shams Charania Calls Out Jeanie Buss’ Lawyer’s “Inaccurate” Statement as Lakers Drama Escalates

The Los Angeles Lakers are at the center of a stunning family power struggle. The Buss family drama experienced another explosive turn following the team’s reported $12.5 billion resale. Now, Lakers governor Jeanie Buss has taken the battle to court, seeking to block her siblings from selling the family’s remaining stake. What once looked like a historic business transition now threatens to become a bitter legal showdown.

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In a statement, they told ESPN that the Buss Family appears ready to step away from the Lakers. They believe selling their remaining trust shares offers the right chance to leave on their own terms. Despite their deep connection with the franchise and its fans, they now want to move forward. But Monday took a new turn.

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Jeanie Buss’ attorney challenged the proposed sale. And also called out Shams Charania’s “false” report. But here’s the thing: the supposed inaccuracy didn’t go unnoticed.

ESPN’s Shams Charania said on the Pat McAfee Show, “I just have to make it very clear, like I fully stand by my reporting. What I reported was that there was a majority vote, at least four of six necessary to be able to close a transfer as far as the tag-along provision. And I had a statement from the Buss Family Trust.”

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Charania added, “The first line of the statement from the lawyer said that I, quote, reported the six Buss siblings voted to sell. That key sentence right there is inaccurate. And so I fully stand by my reporting.”

The ESPN insider said the five Buss siblings believe they hold the majority. They argue it is enough under the trust’s tag-along provision. A year ago, Jeanie Buss backed the $10 billion sale to Mark Walter. Now, Walter has reportedly sold the team within days to Josh Kushner and Bob Iger at a $12.5 billion valuation.

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“And so the Family Trust believes it’s now time to cleanly exit and, in their words, gracefully exit. But this is now setting up to be a potential legal battle in the courts between one sibling, the controlling governor as of right now, and her five siblings,” Shams Charania added.

Charania reported that the Buss family approved the sale of its remaining 17.8% Lakers stake. Josh Kushner and Bob Iger are set to acquire the shares and assume control of the franchise.

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However, Jeanie Buss’ attorney called out Shams, stating, “As you know, this afternoon, Shams Charania of ESPN falsely reported that the six Buss siblings voted to sell the 17.8% ownership stake in the Lakers to Josh Kushner and Bob Iger, and that my client, Jeanie Buss, is ‘out’ as controlling owner.”

The statement further said, “This is just the latest instance of a years-long pattern whereby Joey and Jesse Buss leak false, defamatory and pernicious ‘information’ to Mr. Charania for the malicious purpose of doing harm to the Los Angeles Lakers so long as Dr. Buss’s chosen successor, Jeanie Buss, carries out her father’s wishes.”

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Now, while the other Buss sibling reportedly agreed to sell the franchise, Jeanie stood her ground. She was the only sibling who did not support the deal on Monday. Multiple sources also told ESPN that she did not respond to the family’s vote.

With the dispute now moving toward a legal battle, the Los Angeles Lakers’ ownership saga appears far from over.