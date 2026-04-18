Shams Charania Drops Concerning Kevin Durant Update Ahead of Lakers-Rockets Playoff Game 1

41 vs 37. LeBron James and Kevin Durant turn back the clock in a playoff clash for the ages. It’s almost unreal to grasp what these icons have already achieved—but the show isn’t over yet. The Los Angeles Lakers host the Houston Rockets in Game 1 on Saturday, with injuries casting a shadow on both sides. For Houston, the timing couldn’t be worse.

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ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Good Morning America:

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“The Houston Rockets are also dealing with an injury with Kevin Durant, their superstar player. He has a right knee contusion, and I’m told he suffered the injury at practice on Thursday. He underwent an MRI on Friday after he banged his knee against a teammate. There is optimism that he’ll be able to play in Game 1, but Kevin Durant is also worth monitoring.”

Simply put, KD’s status in the first game of the playoffs against LeBron James & Co. remains questionable. The 37-year-old superstar has averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in his first season with Houston, playing in 78 games. That’s his highest total since 2018-19.

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At the same time, throughout this season, Durant carried a massive load, logging the second-most minutes in the league, and now sits just 15 points shy of a staggering 5,000 playoff points. A number that screams dominance. Naturally, that shapes everything for the Houston Rockets’ offense.

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However, his condition changes the equation. A fully fit Durant demands one game plan, whereas a compromised version creates chaos, forcing the Lakers to adjust constantly.

Now, statistically speaking, the Houston Rockets were highly successful both with and without Kevin Durant. They held a 48-30 record (61.5% win rate) when Durant played and a 4-0 record (100% win rate) in games he missed, according to StatMuse.

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Therefore, the Rockets don’t particularly need KD to win against the Lakers. However, his presence on the floor will only enhance their game, making it difficult for the LA to control an offensive force. Now, both teams are dealing with injuries, and therefore, it makes their lineup interesting for Game 1 of the 7-game playoff series.

Lakers vs Rockets: Injury update

At 41, LeBron James steps into the spotlight as the primary option in his 23rd season, a scenario the league has never witnessed at this level. He still delivered 20.9 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.1 rebounds in the regular season. Therefore, this makes the moment feel even more surreal. Meanwhile, JJ Redick faces a demanding test on the sidelines, knowing everything now revolves around endurance, rhythm, and control.

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At the same time, the Los Angeles Lakers are without Luka Doncic (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (oblique), both sidelined indefinitely. As a result, their absence could stretch across most, if not all, of this series. Therefore, rotations shrink, pressure builds, and every possession begins to carry far more weight than usual.

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Other than Kevin Durant, the Houston Rockets are battling deeper setbacks. Fred VanVleet remains sidelined with a right ACL injury, leaving a major void in control and tempo. Meanwhile, Steven Adams continues recovering from left ankle surgery, weakening their interior presence. Consequently, the rotation feels thinner, the margin tighter, and every adjustment becomes crucial as Houston searches for balance.

Los Angeles Lakers Houston Rockets Luke Kennard Amen Thompson Marcus Smart Reed Sheppard Jake LaVaria Kevin Durant/Tari Eason LeBron James Jabari Smith Jr. Deandre Ayton Alperen Sengun

Everything hinges on Kevin Durant’s knee. As Game 1 nears, uncertainty refuses to clear, and that alone reshapes the series. Meanwhile, LeBron James carries the Lakers through missing firepower, while Houston navigates its own absences. Therefore, rotations tighten, and pressure rises. If Durant plays, the balance shifts instantly. If not, control tilts. Either way, this matchup demands constant adjustment.