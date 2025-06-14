Shams Charania Drops Fresh Update on Knicks’ HC Hiring After League Wide Rejections

The Knicks’ coaching search has become a reality check for a franchise learning the hard way that not everyone wants the New York spotlight. After striking out on their top targets, they’re turning to available coaches who won’t require permission slips.

According to Shams Charania, the Knicks will formally interview Taylor Jenkins and Mike Brown next week. While the names lack the star power fans wanted, both coaches bring credibility. Jenkins turned Memphis into consistent winners before his surprising exit. Brown ended Sacramento’s playoff drought, then got fired months after winning Coach of the Year. Their availability highlights the NBA’s coaching carousel insanity—where success doesn’t guarantee job security.

The New York Knicks’ pursuit of employed coaches became a public embarrassment. Dallas immediately shut down Kidd talks, while Minnesota, Chicago and Houston all said no to Finch, Donovan and Udoka requests. Each rejection played out in real-time, reinforcing why top coaches might avoid New York’s pressure cooker.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Yet there’s opportunity here. Jenkins, just 40, developed young talent in Memphis – exactly what the New York Knicks need. Brown offers championship experience and existing ties to Knicks leadership. Both were casualties of unrealistic expectations – the same kind that doomed Thibodeau after an ECF run.

While doors to Kidd and Donovan appear closed, stranger things have happened in NBA negotiations. The New York Knicks now face modern realities: coaches are protected assets, patience is nonexistent, and their brand doesn’t lure candidates like it once did. Jenkins or Brown may not be splashy hires, but in New York, coaches with something to prove often write the best stories.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So Who Exactly Are These New York Knicks Coaching Candidates?

The New York Knicks’ coaching search has narrowed to two intriguing options – one a rising offensive mind, the other a battle-tested veteran. Let’s examine why these candidates might actually be better fits than the big names that got away.

Taylor Jenkins isn’t just some consolation prize. In Memphis, he engineered one of the NBA’s most impressive turnarounds, taking the Grizzlies from lottery regulars to 56-win contenders while developing Ja Morant into a superstar. His fast-paced, ball-movement offense made Memphis must-watch basketball. At just 40, he represents the kind of fresh, developmental approach that could unlock New York’s young core.

Then there’s Mike Brown – the ultimate NBA survivor. Two-time Coach of the Year, Finals experience with LeBron’s Cavs, and most recently, the man who finally ended Sacramento’s infamous playoff drought. His defensive expertise would address one of New York Knicks’ persistent weaknesses, while his experience handling big personalities could stabilize the locker room.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Here’s what makes both candidates fascinating: NBA teams fired them not for failure, but for the league’s absurdly high expectations. Memphis axed Jenkins after one first-round exit, despite multiple playoff runs. Sacramento let Brown go months after he won Coach of the Year. Sound familiar, Thibodeau?

The New York Knicks now have a chance to hire coaches with something to prove – Jenkins that he’s more than a developmental guy, Brown that he can win outside Sacramento. In New York’s pressure cooker, that motivation might be exactly what this team needs. While neither name will satisfy the “splashy hire” crowd, both offer something more valuable – actual, proven NBA success. As NBA legend John Salley recently cautioned about one candidate’s strong personality, history suggests the Knicks’ front office might struggle with someone who won’t just nod along. Now we’ll see if the Knicks organization can recognize a good thing when they see it – and more importantly, let it work.