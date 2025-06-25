Shams Charania Drops Key Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Update Amid Bucks Star’s Personal Message

When a reporter approached Giannis Antetokounmpo to ask him about the future, the response was what you expect from the Bucks star. “Bro, I have not even taken a shower yet. I haven’t even washed my b— yet. What’s going on?” Not only was this funny, but it also explains the 2x MVP’s frustration with constant questions regarding his future. On his crosshairs seemingly is Shams Charania, as ESPN’s senior insider brings out new scoop after denying any bad blood between him and the Greek Freak.

After Stephen A. Smith and LeBron James, will we get Shams Charania vs Giannis Antetokounmpo? Not for now, at least. It all started when Shams said, “Giannis is in the process of figuring out exactly what he wants to do.” Giannis apparently wasn’t a fan of Shams speaking for him. And he ended up taking a sly dig at the ESPN insider on X. “Does anyone else miss Woj?” After all, Charania replaced mentor/rival Adrian Wojnarowski at ESPN after his 2024 retirement. Even though Giannis won’t like constant updates about his future, the news about the 30-year-old continues to drop.

“It’s a lot status quo right now Stephen A. on Giannis Antetokounmpo. And what has transpired, the Bucks lost in the first round for the third straight year. I reported the week of the draft lottery, NBA draft combine, that Giannis Antetokounmpo is open-minded and considering other options outside of Milwaukee. He has not requested a trade yet, but he remains open-minded, from my understanding.” Shams Charania was on the Stephen A. Smith show to drop some updates.

He further added that the Bucks believe “Giannis Antetokounmpo will be back“. And the 2x MVP is in no hurry to request a trade. “He’s going to allow the Bucks to operate, see what they can do see, how they can make this team better. They have their own decisions to make. ” The issues being that the Bucks only have one first-round pick they can trade, they have a few second-round picks they can trade. They don’t have the high-value tradable contracts as well, and could be a problem in the trade market, per the ESPN insider.

This is a developing story…